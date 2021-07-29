OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools is searching for citizens to volunteer at various district activities and programs for the 2021/22 school year.

Programs such as Reading Buddies, which helps to improve the reading skills of OKCPS students and inspires them to love reading and others, is set to resume in-person, along with mentoring, beautification and both after-school and athletic volunteer opportunities.

Apply to volunteer for OKCPS.

The district requires all volunteers to renew their volunteer application and complete a background check each year.