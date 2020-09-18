Skip to content
KFOR.com Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Classrooms & COVID-19
Local
A Place to Call Home
In Your Corner
National
Washington
Great State
Pay It 4ward
4 Seniors
Kids with Courage
Your Local Election Headquarters
Digital First
Flashpoint
In This Together
United Voice
Oklahoma Media Center
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
One man in hospital after stabbing in NE OKC
OCPD issues Silver Alert for missing woman
Oklahoma entrepreneur known as ‘The Man of Steel’ turns 100
Video
Foot Locker turning U.S. stores into temporary voter registration sites
Video
Hispanic Heritage Month
Weather
Forecast
KFOR Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Weather Warnings
Closings and Delays
Wild Weather Flashback
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
Olympics
Big Race – Daytona
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Silver Star Nation
High School Athlete of the Week
Big 12 Football
📺 Watch
📺 Watch KFOR News Live
📡 KFOR Live Events 2
📡 kfor Live Events 3
📡 KFOR Live Events 4
🛣️ KFOR Interactive Traffic map
Newsfeed Now
📹 Video Center
Links
Podcasts
Links seen on TV
Community Calendar
Program Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
NewsNation Now
Recipes
Hidden History
Cooking with Kyle
Remarkable Women
What’s Right With Our Schools
Contests
Flashpoint
Proud to Serve
Sign up for KFOR’s daily headlines email!
Clear The Shelters
Hispanic Heritage Month
Experts
More
Contact Us
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
KFOR Station History
Program Schedule
Antenna TV Schedule
KFOR App Center
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work With Us
Search
Search
Search
Pass or Fail
Nationwide project taps journalists to tackle education, race and poverty
Video
Latest Video
Oklahoma entrepreneur known as 'The Man of Steel' turns 100
Video
OHP trooper shoots & kills man during traffic stop
Video
2 Bethany residents overwhelmed by sewage problem at their apartment
Video
28-year-old Moore man battling COVID-19 texts his mom 'Thank you for everything' before going into coma
Video
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg dies at age 87, former Oklahoma politicians react
Video
Oklahoma County Judge Kendra Coleman removed from bench over allegations of biased rulings
Video
Mother of OKC murder victim remembers last call with son, hopes killer-on-the-run will be caught
Video
Edmond man collecting old t-shirts to make diapers for 'Mision Para Cristo'
Video
Deadly shooting in southwest Oklahoma City
Video
OU Chief COVID-19 Officer clears up dashboard confusion
Video
Trial against embattled Oklahoma Co. judge continues
Video
Police want to find this man in connection to a shooting in OKC
Video
Police want to find a man caught on camera allegedly taking a dog
Video
One man dead after northwest Oklahoma City shooting
Video
More Local