An hour of Jeopardy! to air on KFOR

This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the popular quiz show. Jennings will be the first interim guest for the late Alex Trebek, and the show will try other guest hosts before naming a permanent replacement. (JEOPARDY! via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Jeopardy! fans you will be happy to know you can now get an hour of your favorite game show each weekday on KFOR.

New episodes of Jeopardy! will air at 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday with another older show airing at 3:30 p.m.

Alex Trebek hosted the popular show for 37 seasons, taping his last episodes Oct. 29.

The acclaimed game show host died Nov. 8 after battling pancreatic cancer. Those final episodes aired earlier in January.

The show will have a series of guest hosts following Trebek’s final episode. Record-holding contestant Ken Jennings will be the first to take the helm, in episodes airing the week of Jan. 11.

A permanent replacement host has not yet been named.