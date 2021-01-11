An hour of Jeopardy! to air on KFOR

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Jeopardy! fans you will be happy to know you can now get an hour of your favorite game show each weekday on KFOR.
New episodes of Jeopardy! will air at 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday with another older show airing at 3:30 p.m.
Alex Trebek hosted the popular show for 37 seasons, taping his last episodes Oct. 29.
The acclaimed game show host died Nov. 8 after battling pancreatic cancer. Those final episodes aired earlier in January.
The show will have a series of guest hosts following Trebek’s final episode. Record-holding contestant Ken Jennings will be the first to take the helm, in episodes airing the week of Jan. 11.
A permanent replacement host has not yet been named.