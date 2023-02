OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to KFOR’s severe weather coverage on Feb. 27, an original episode of Magnum P.I. and the season premiere of The Blacklist have been rescheduled for broadcast.

The two shows will air in full in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 4.

Magnum P.I.‘s 2/26 original episode will air from 2-3 a.m. (preempting NBC’s 1st Look).

The Blacklist 2/26 season premiere will air from 3-4 a.m. (preempting 1st Look and Pawn Stars).