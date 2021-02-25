‘Dateline’ explores mystery of Tennessee teen murdered in bed while family slept

Programming

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC NEWS) – Tonight on “Dateline,” a Tennessee community is shaken when high school student Emma Walker is found murdered in her bed.

Here is a preview of Andrea Canning’s report:

On November 20, 2016 — a Sunday — Emma went for ice cream with her dad. Planned to get up early for school the next morning.

MARK WALKER: I told her “Goodnight. Love you. I’m going to bed. And– during the middle of the night, I heard this loud noise. 

ANDREA CANNING: What kinda noise was it?

MARK WALKER: It sounded like someone was in the house and opened a door and slammed it. And then I heard it again.

Mark jumped out of bed to check on Emma.

MARK WALKER: I opened up her door to her bedroom and I stared at her for probably 15, 20 seconds and– she was just– lying asleep in her bed. And– I shut the door. So I checked the doors around the house and went back to bed.

In the morning, Emma’s mom Jill woke her up early.

JILL WALKER: I went in to wake her up. And I couldn’t wake her up.

ANDREA CANNING: What’s going through your mind in that moment?

JILL WALKER: I had no idea. And I can’t recall a lot of it. Um. I just know I checked for a pulse.

ANDREA CANNING: And there was no pulse?

JILL WALKER: No pulse.

What had happened to Emma Walker?

Watch “Noises in the Night” on KFOR News 4 at 9 p.m. and then tune in for News 4 at 10.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Contact In Your Corner Team

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter