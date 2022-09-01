OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The long-running daytime soap opera, Days of Our Lives, will begin airing exclusively on NBC’s Peacock streaming service September 12.

That means it won’t be shown on KFOR during the afternoons.

Here’s what you need to know to keep watching the sands through the hourglass:

Days of Our Lives will exclusively premiere new episodes for season 58, beginning on Monday, September 12 – they will be available at 5 a.m. CT every weekday.

Those wanting to continue viewing the show will need a device capable of running the Peacock app. This can be done on any smart TV or phone, or through any tablet capable of downloading the app. The streaming service can also be viewed online at peacocktv.com.

The past 100 rolling episodes will be available on the platform as well.

How to watch “Days of Our Lives” on Peacock in 3 steps

Sign up for Peacock which is a paid subscription service from NBC. Connect to a supported device such as your smart TV, game console, streaming device, or on a web browser on your computer, mobile phone or tablet. To watch, go to https://www.peacocktv.com/stream-tv/days-of-our-lives or find “Days of Our Lives” under TV Shows > Drama.

In anticipation of this move, NBC is offering those wishing to subscribe to Peacock a number of special deals through the month of September.

NBC Universal says a plan called Peacock Premium will be $1.99 per month or $19.99 for a full year. The cost to subscribe to Peacock to view all of its shows and content is normally $5 a month, offering new subscribers a discount of roughly $40 per year, or $3 per month.

If you are a current Cox, Spectrum or Xfinity customer, you get Peacock Premium at no additional cost.

You can call the dedicated, live consumer hotline here: 855-597-1827 for more help on subscribing and watching.