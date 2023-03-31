OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to extended coverage of Oklahoma wildfires, Jeopardy! will air early Saturday morning.
Jeopardy! will air at 2 a.m. April 1 on KFOR.
Inside Edition will re-air on KAUT at 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 31.
