Friday’s Jeopardy! episode to air early Saturday morning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Jeopardy! episode for Friday, Oct. 9, will air early Saturday morning.
Jeopardy! usually airs at 3:30 p.m. on KFOR, but the French Open aired instead on Friday.
The beloved game show will air in its entirety at 2 a.m. Saturday.
