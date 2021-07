LeVar Burton, the next “Jeopardy!” guest host, said his first taping got off to a shaky start. “Being at home, it feels like a really relaxed half-hour, but it’s not relaxed at all,” he told the Associated Press. (Carol Kaelson/Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP)

(KFOR) We know there are some die-hard Jeopardy fans out there and you are missing it during the Olympics.

You are in luck!! The new episodes air weekdays at 1:00pm on our sister-station KAUT.

Levar Burton is guest-hosting the week of July 26-30.

David Faber takes a turn with hosting duties beginning on August. 2.

Once the Olympics are complete, Jeopardy will resume airing on KFOR during its regular timeslot of 3:00pm.