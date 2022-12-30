OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to the NBC News Special Report, today’s episode of Jeopardy! will air at 2 a.m. Saturday.
DVR users will need to record ‘First Look’ at 2 a.m. Saturday.
(Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Posted:
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to the NBC News Special Report, today’s episode of Jeopardy! will air at 2 a.m. Saturday.
DVR users will need to record ‘First Look’ at 2 a.m. Saturday.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now