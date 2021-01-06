Jeopardy! to air early Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to breaking news coverage, today’s episode of Jeopardy! will air early Thursday morning.
Today’s episode of Jeopardy! will air at 2 a.m. Thursday, right before Days of Our Lives.
DVR users will want to record “Right This Minute” in order to record Jeopardy. The TV guides will not change.
