Jeopardy! to air early Thursday

This image released by Jeopardy! shows Alex Trebek, host of the game show “Jeopardy!” (Jeopardy! via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to breaking news coverage, today’s episode of Jeopardy! will air early Thursday morning.

Today’s episode of Jeopardy! will air at 2 a.m. Thursday, right before Days of Our Lives.

DVR users will want to record “Right This Minute” in order to record Jeopardy. The TV guides will not change.