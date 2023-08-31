OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Nexstar Media Group, Inc. announced that KAUT-TV, one of the company’s owned and operated television stations serving Oklahoma City, will become an affiliate of The CW Network on September 1, 2023.

KAUT-TV, CW43, will begin carrying The CW’s primetime entertainment and live sports programming at that time.

CW43’s sister station KFOR News 4 will continue to provide live newscasts weekday mornings beginning at 7:00 A.M. with Rise and Shine, and then you can watch the News at 9:00 P.M. each weeknight.

“KAUT-TV has a legacy of providing their viewers, advertisers, and the community with outstanding service, and we are very pleased to be bringing The CW’s new programming line-up to the station this Fall,” said Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division. “Adding ACC college football and basketball, NASCAR Xfinity Series racing, ‘INSIDE THE NFL,’ and a full slate of new primetime entertainment programming to the station will drive viewership and increase opportunities for advertisers.”

One of America’s major broadcast networks, The CW will provide 14 hours of primetime programming per week in addition to live sports such as ACC college football and basketball and other entertainment programming.

The network is the exclusive broadcast home to LIV Golf and will be adding NASCAR Xfinity Series racing in 2025.