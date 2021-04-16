KFOR Children’s Programming Changes

2nd Quarter Children’s Program Schedule Changes:

The following kids programs will not air at the usual time but are scheduled earlier on the same day to accommodate NBC Sports:

Saturday, May 1

7:00am   Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer

Saturday, May 22

7:00am   Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer

Saturday, June 5

7:00am   Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer

Saturday, June 12

6:00am   Wild Child

6:30am   Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer

7:00am   Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer

7:30am   One Team: The Power of Sports

Saturday, June 19

6:00am   Wild Child

6:30am   Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer

7:00am   Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer

7:30am   One Team: The Power of Sports

