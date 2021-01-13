New Jeopardy! episode to air early Thursday

This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the popular quiz show. Jennings will be the first interim guest for the late Alex Trebek, and the show will try other guest hosts before naming a permanent replacement. (JEOPARDY! via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to continued breaking news coverage, today’s new episode of Jeopardy! will air early Thursday morning.

The new episode of Jeopardy! will air at 2 a.m. Thursday.

DVR viewers will need to record Right This Minute in order to capture today’s new episode.