New NBC comedy ‘Mr. Mayor’ set to premiere in January

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC/WCMH) – NBC’s new comedy, “Mr. Mayor”, starring Ted Danson and Holly Hunter, is set to premiere Thursday, Jan. 7.

“Mr. Mayor” follows a retired businessman (Danson) who runs for mayor of Los Angeles to prove he’s “still got it.” Once he wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his biggest critic (Hunter) and connect with his teenage daughter, while trying to get anything right for America’s second weirdest city.

In a recent interview Danson discussed the new show.

“So there’s an amazing cast of people, you know, Holly Hunter who I’ve never worked with, so it’s very exciting, Bobby Moynihan is incredibly funny, and we just have a great, great team of actors led by the writing of Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, so it’s kind of like working for the aristocracy of comedy,” said Danson.

From executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock (former “30 Rock” co-creators), the series stars Ted Danson, Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kenedy and Bobby Moynihan.

