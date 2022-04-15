OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR/NBC) — An Oklahoma contestant will appear on NBC’s The Weakest Link Easter Weekend.

Jane Lynch hosts the return of the British import and international game show phenomenon “Weakest Link.”

An Oklahoma contestant appears on NBC’s Weakest Link. Image NBC Affiliate Marketing

In each episode, eight contestants enter the studio as total strangers but must work together to bank the maximum amount of prize money available in each round.

The contestants take turns to answer general knowledge questions to build chains of correct answers.

Consecutive correct answers greatly increase the value of the chain, while incorrect answers break the chain and force the contestants to start over on the lowest rung with the smallest amount money.

Oklahoma City’s Apple Angel will be on the show, trying to remain in the chain and NOT get sent home!

Apple told KFOR “I had the best time on the show and can’t wait to watch on Sunday night!”

At the end of each round, contestants vote to eliminate the fellow contestant they consider to be the “Weakest Link” in the chain.

The contestant who receives the highest number of votes leaves the game as Jane declares the iconic phrase, “You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.”

Watch Apple’s journey navigating the questions and trying to outwit other contestants Sunday, April 17 at 8:00 p.m. on KFOR.