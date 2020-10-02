On ‘Dateline’ an indie horror film gets a real-life plot twist

(NBC News) —Friday night on “Dateline,” when actress Wyn Reed auditions for the indie horror movie, “From the Dark,” she impresses the directors and lands the role of a young woman who shoots an assailant in self-defense. After filming wraps, a real-life plot twist reveals Wyn isn’t whom she says she is, as the cast learns their lead actress has been charged with killing her uncle.

Tonight’s all-new episode features exclusive footage of the never-before-released film.

Here’s a preview of Keith Morrison’s report:

This is a horror movie. Oh yes. A horror movie with all its requisite darkness. Its setting, its spine-chilling story, its disturbing characters. But, really, where does performance end, and reality begin?

OPERATOR: Jackson County 911 emergency.

OPERATOR: Tell me what the emergency is.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE SPEAKER: All I can tell you is a gun went off.

This is also a story about family. About ambition, accomplishment, sharing.

OPERATOR: Are you in danger?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE SPEAKER: Yes.

OPERATOR: Okay, is the person that did the firing of the weapon, are they there now?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE SPEAKER: Yes.

So yes, a horror movie.

Watch tonight’s all-new dateline featuring exclusive footage of the never-before-released film, on KFOR News 4 at 9 p.m., followed by KFOR News 4 News at 10 p.m.

