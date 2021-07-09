On ‘Dateline’: Unexpected arrest after double murder case is finally solved

(NBC News) – Tonight on “Dateline,” in the double murder case of Nichole Payne and her son Taylor, a second investigation leads to an unexpected new arrest.

After the two are found dead in their home, it takes nearly a decade to unravel what happened.

For the first time on television, Nichole’s children Remington and Jackson share what they saw the day their mother and brother were murdered.

Andrea Canning revisits her reporting. Here’s a preview:

The white dove. A symbol of peace and love.

One woman was so moved by their grace and beauty she turned her passion for doves into a business releasing them at weddings and funerals.

Nichole Payne brought both joy and comfort to countless families.

REMINGTON: WHEN I SEE PICTURES AND WHEN I HEAR STORIES OF MY MOM, SHE’S JUST THIS WONDERFUL PERSON. THIS HAD, LIKE, THIS HUGE SMILE ALL THE TIME, GREAT PERSONALITY.

But on a December morning in 2007, Nichole’s doves made their most poignant flight of all, at her own funeral.

Now, 14 years later, two of Nichole’s children, Jackson and Remington Payne, are telling their story publicly for the first time.

JACKSON: I JUST WANTED TO BE ABLE TO PUT MY TWO CENTS IN. AND, YOU KNOW, ALL STORIES HAVE TWO SIDES.

REMINGTON: PEOPLE DON’T KNOW THAT THERE WAS SOMEBODY WHO SAW EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENED, I SAW IT HAPPEN, AND I WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW IT HAPPENED.

Watch “Dateline” Friday’s “House of Horrors” tonight at 90 p.m. on KFOR.