“Point Blank”: All new Dateline follows a trail of video evidence to track down a killer

(NBC NEWS) — After Chance Todd is murdered, police follow a trail of video evidence as they work to track down a killer.

Andrea Canning speaks exclusively with Todd’s wife, elementary school principal Jenea Chance.

When you watch the video , look carefully and ask yourself whether you can trust your own eyes.

Is this video of a man?

A woman?

A murder?

ANDREA CANNING: Did you think that was the killer in the video
SARAH CHANCE: I don’t know

Is it the same person here, here, and here? Or not? Hard to say and yet.

ANDREA CANNING: Everything hinged so much on these videos.
TONY LIDGET: Correct.

That ‘everything’ would be years in the making. The mystery began with a body in an almond grove just west of Bakersfield, California.

Watch the twists and jaw dropping outcome tonight at 8 p.m. on Dateline on KFOR.

Then watch KFOR News 4 at 10pm.

