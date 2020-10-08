Several programming changes come to KFOR, KAUT during NBC Sports coverage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several programs airing on KFOR and KAUT will be affected this week due to NBC’s coverage of the French Open and Notre Dame football.

  • Days of Our Lives will not air at all Thursday or Friday but will return on Monday at the regular time. Viewers will not be missing any episodes.
  • Saturday, Oklahoma’s News 4 morning news will air 7-8 a.m. with the French Open coverage starting at 8. 
  • Discover Oklahoma will not be on KFOR Saturday evening due to Notre Dame football starting at 6:30. Fans can see Discover Oklahoma on KAUT Freedom 43, which is 43.1 over-the-air, or Cox cable channel 16 or 714. If you have another cable or satellite provider, look for KAUT in their channel line-up.
  • On Sunday, Meet the Press will air 7-8 a.m. in place of the Today Show Sunday. KFOR’s Sunday morning news 8-9:30 and Flash Point will not air at all.

