Several programming changes come to KFOR, KAUT during NBC Sports coverage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several programs airing on KFOR and KAUT will be affected this week due to NBC’s coverage of the French Open and Notre Dame football.
- Days of Our Lives will not air at all Thursday or Friday but will return on Monday at the regular time. Viewers will not be missing any episodes.
- Saturday, Oklahoma’s News 4 morning news will air 7-8 a.m. with the French Open coverage starting at 8.
- Discover Oklahoma will not be on KFOR Saturday evening due to Notre Dame football starting at 6:30. Fans can see Discover Oklahoma on KAUT Freedom 43, which is 43.1 over-the-air, or Cox cable channel 16 or 714. If you have another cable or satellite provider, look for KAUT in their channel line-up.
- On Sunday, Meet the Press will air 7-8 a.m. in place of the Today Show Sunday. KFOR’s Sunday morning news 8-9:30 and Flash Point will not air at all.
Latest KFOR News Headlines:
- OCCHD, OU Medicine to host COVID-19 testing site at local high school
- Pelosi says Democrats to discuss invoking 25th Amendment
- Best Buy kicking off Black Friday deals next week
- Father, twin daughters die in apparent murder-suicide in California, police say
- Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Delta expected to grow as it approaches northern Gulf Coast