‘SNL’ returns live and in-studio with host Chris Rock for season premiere

(NBC News) — Season 46 of “Saturday Night Live” gets underway this weekend.

It’ll be live and in-studio for the first time since March with Chris Rock hosting.

Life at “SNL” always has an element of “crazy” to it, but Chris Rock is seeing COVID-19 take it to new levels.

“It’s weird man,” expressed Rock. “Everyone around you’s tested, everyone has a mask. Some people have double shields on. Some people have gloves on.”

Making for a show week unlike any the host has ever seen.

“If this is the price to work, I’ll do it,” stated Rock.

Much different from when “SNL” cast member Alex Moffat and company were doing shows from home last spring.

“Man, can you believe we pulled that off?” mused Moffat. “Wasn’t that wild?”

Now, it’s back to some relative normalcy inside studio 8H.

“I’m very, very pumped,” added Moffat. “It’s nice to have something to do and get me out of the apartment.”

And revisit the alter ego that he has become known for.

“It’s a trip,” remarked Moffat. “People like, in the subway, will kind of like, eye me. And I’ve had people get close and whisper, Eric Trump.”

The presidential campaign will be front and center. But, with a new Joe Biden. Jim Carrey’s joining the cast specifically to play the role.

“It’s like having the comedy Picasso come and draw you a little painting,” Moffat said. “It’s amazing.”

And Moffat’s still amazed, in his fifth season at his opportunity.

“It feels like we’re playing a playoff game every single time,” observed Moffat. “It’s like, whoop! Here we go! It’s time baby!”

That time is almost here.

Watch Chris Rock host the “SNL” season premiere with Megan Thee Stallion as musical guest Saturday, Oct. 3 on KFOR at 10:30 p.m.