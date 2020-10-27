‘This Is Us’ 2-hour premiere to replay early Sunday morning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to power outages impacting such a large portion of Oklahoma, KFOR plans to re-air tonight’s 2-hour episode of “This Is Us” on Sunday, November 1, just after midnight.
If you are unable to catch tonight’s season premiere, the replay will be aired on Saturday night at 12:32 a.m. on KFOR.
Latest KFOR News Headlines:
- Cowboys trade Everson Griffen
- Final stretch: Presidential campaigns hit the trail hard in southern states with one week left until Election Day
- AAA working hard to help drivers with car trouble during icy conditions
- Local expert weighs in on navigating politics, news and friends on social media ahead of election
- Local pecan farm works to save their livelihood from unseasonable ice storm