‘This Is Us’ 2-hour premiere to replay early Sunday morning

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to power outages impacting such a large portion of Oklahoma, KFOR plans to re-air tonight’s 2-hour episode of “This Is Us” on Sunday, November 1, just after midnight.

If you are unable to catch tonight’s season premiere, the replay will be aired on Saturday night at 12:32 a.m. on KFOR.

