(NBC) – “This Is Us” returns with a new episode and fans need to savor it, this one is the last new episode until the first of the year.
Last week’s episode saw Chrissy Metz’s character Kate, continue down an adoption storyline with husband Toby.
But tonight’s episode marks the start of a second storyline for Metz’ character major situation from
her past that comes to light, one even toby isn’t aware of yet.
“I think it’s going to shed a lot of light on why she is the way she is and why she’s been holding on to for so long and how that affects every decision she’s made and how she feels about herself and her father and men, so yeah, there’s a lot to unpack,” said Metz.
“This Is Us” airs tonight at 8 p.m. on KFOR followed by a new episode of “Transplant,” then join us for KFOR News 4 at 10pm.
- Federal prison left inmates with virus in housing for a week
- ‘This Is Us’ episode reveals new insights into Kate
- ‘Lights on Broadway’ event featuring changes due to COVID-19
- Dolly Parton’s $1 million donation helped fund Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
- Here’s why it’s sunny and 70 degrees in OKC again today. However, changes on the way for the weekend!