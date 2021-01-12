‘This Is Us’ reveals the truth behind Randall’s birth mother

(WCMH) – Tonight on “This Is Us,” fans of the hit drama will finally learn more about the story of Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) birth mother, Laurel (Jennifer C. Holmes), complete with flashbacks of her life.
It’s a storyline that’s been five seasons in the making. In season one, Randall’s biological father, William (Ron Cephas Jones), tells Randall his mother Laurel died shortly after he was born, but now in season five Randall learns that wasn’t the case.
In a clip provided by NBC, Randall is shown on a trip with his wife, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), in New Orleans. They arrive at a white and green bungalow in a bucolic setting with tall trees near a body of water, where they are met by the mysterious character named Hai (Vien Hong). Hai proceeds to tell Randall that the house and the land once belonged to Laurel and now Randall is the rightful owner.
The episode, simply named, “Birth Mother” is sure to provide some emotional answers, as well as create new questions, all while taking the characters on a surprising path full of plot twists and life-changing revelations.
Watch “This Is Us,” tonight on KFOR at 8 p.m. right after an all-new “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” at 9 p.m.
