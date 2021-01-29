Woman dubbed ‘Killer Grandma’ for murders, identity theft detailed on ‘Dateline’

Programming

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC NEWS) – Friday’s all-new “Dateline NBC” reveals new details on the massive nationwide manhunt to capture Lois Riess.

Dubbed “Killer Grandma,” Riess murdered her husband in Minnesota before fleeing to Florida, where she killed and stole the identity of Pam Hutchinson, a woman she had just met.

Here’s a preview of Dennis Murphy’s report:

Out on the beach, it was a day made for flip-flops. Bright sun on white sand, sparkling water as far as the eye could see.

But a few blocks away, darkness of the worst kind had descended on a high-rise timeshare. Unit 404 had become a crime scene.

A woman had been murdered. A visitor.

TARUS WOELK: It just– like, why? What– what drove this person to do this?

 JACLYN BEVIS: Everyone kind of looked to their left and looked to their right and said, “How could this happen right here?”

Tonight “Dateline” will have the first sit-down TV interview with a woman befriended by Riess.

Watch “Dateline” tonight on KFOR at 8 p.m.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter