Honoring Remarkable Women of Oklahoma!

As we approached International Women’s Month in March, KFOR wanted to recognize the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.
KFOR will celebrate local women that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.
Thank you for the amazing nominations. Coming soon, we will feature the Remarkable Women of Oklahoma. We will highlight four local women who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2020 Woman of the Year Award.
Sylvia Pollard Driggins, Finalist
Oklahoma City
Sylvia shares her musical talents in many ways with the community. She has helped young women put their best-foot forward. She was also awarded a special humanitarian award by a former Governor of Oklahoma. Read More…
Sarah Soell, Finalist
Norman
Sarah Soell is a mother-of-three who left her high-profile career to serve families with special needs. She is now leading the Down Syndrome Association of Central OklahomaRead More…
Marie Wreath, Finalist
Choctaw
Online and offline Marie is nurturing a rich life. At Children’s Hospital, the Wreaths dress up as superheroes to bring super strength to families struggling through a health crisis. Marie also operates the family’s farm which has become a sanctuary. Read More…
Stephanie Moore, Finalist
Altus
Stephanie is a combat medic in the Army and has been on two overseas deployments.Stephanie was the first woman to earn a combat signifier as a member of the Muscogee Creek tribe.She now volunteers for the Woulded Warrior Project. Read More…