Remarkable Women Finalist: Meet Marie Wreath

Marie Wreath is a wife and mother who spends her days and her nights serving others.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) -- News 4 embarked on a month-long celebration of remarkable women.

You may recall seeing this nation-wide contest promoted on KFOR recently.

Turns out, there are hundreds of remarkable women in Oklahoma!

We were hard-pressed to narrow down the list from all of the nominations that came pouring in from around the state.

Throughout February we will be highlighting remarkable women, including four finalists who are in the running for the top prize: an all-expenses-paid trip to the Mel Robbins Show in New York City.

Marie Wreath is a wife and mother who spends her days and her nights serving others.

Her grandmother taught her to revere the wildflowers and to respect the bees.

Marie grew up spending weekends at her grandparent's farm.

She and her husband Brandy Wreath bought the Lazy W about ten years ago.

The Lazy W is nine acres in Eastern Oklahoma County on which they raised two daughters, countless chickens, ducks and geese, a handful of dogs and cats, rescue horses, an ornery llama, a gentle bison, and a noisy macaw.

“I was the animal collector of our pair,” said Brandy. “But they always end up being hers. They are just drawn to her.”

The Lazy W is a sanctuary of sorts, a one-family ministry where all are welcome.

Marie organizes community painting parties, talent shows, pool days, and petting zoos.

She has a passion for soothing broken hearts.

“If she sees someone hurting she wants to help them,” Brandy said. “If she sees someone needing something, she wants to fulfill the need.”

Her wide yard and comfy chairs are a soft place to land when times are tough.

“She loves life and it's a beautiful thing,” said Marie’s sister, Angela Tucker. “She spreads that everywhere she goes. She lives with intention and purpose, and she teaches people to do that.”

Marie launched a modest non-profit recently. She mobilizes like-minded, open-hearted strangers to stock food pantries and collects supplies for single mothers.

At Children's Hospital, the Wreaths dress up as superheroes to bring super strength to families struggling through a health crisis.

“It always strikes me that it's silly to be wearing costumes when they're dealing with something so serious. but then. you're reminded kids just want to be happy and play no matter what the circumstances. that's really important.

For all of the tranquility here, there have been storms over the years.

Marie writes beautifully about the pain of losing a child, not to sickness or death, but to alienation.

Almost a thousand readers follow along on her blog.

Marie shares recipes, book reviews, gardening strategies and gut-wrenching honesty about a prodigal daughter and the heartache of lost connection with someone you dearly love.

“We're not without heartbreak, even right now. I think most of us walking around are always having some kind of heartbreak.”

Her posts are inspiring and healing in all the best ways.

“The thing that draws me and others to her is her ability to find joy and happiness no matter what's going on,” said Brandy Wreath.

Online and offline Marie is nurturing a rich life.

She is growing vegetables and growing a community hungry for human connection.

“She is always unconsciously giving you permission to be your best self,” said Tucker.

Marie is a love warrior, feeding soul-food to her flock.

She is remarkable and she's just getting started.

Many of the events Marie organizes at the Lazy W in Choctaw are open to the public.

If you'd like more information about the Lazy W, you can visit Marie's Facebook Page or her blog.

