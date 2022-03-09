Which 12-inch subwoofers are best?

It is only natural to want a fully immersive, vibrant sound when listening to music. Thanks to the invention of the subwoofer, that sound is more readily achieved. With its emphasis on resonating lower frequencies, a trusty subwoofer adds a beautiful bass sound to any music, gaming or entertainment setup. With this in mind, the Polk Audio PSW505 12″ Powered Subwoofer is a perfect option for those looking for large amounts of volume in a small and easy-to-handle package.

What to know before you buy a 12-inch subwoofer

What is a subwoofer?

In the simplest terms, a subwoofer is a speaker that works to resonate with soundwaves’ bass frequencies or lowest frequencies. While other speakers work to balance out or emphasize higher pitches, subwoofers are dedicated solely to producing the sweet, melodic tones that ground music and other auditory delights. The term subwoofer refers explicitly to the round speaker that emits the sound. Depending on the type of subwoofer purchased, many models will come in different enclosures or boxes.

Types of subwoofer enclosures

A subwoofer’s enclosure can make the sound vary. While all enclosures help protect and channel sound, many work differently in resonating that sound within the box and then out into the surrounding area. Sealed subwoofers are the most common enclosure type and the kind that most people are familiar with. In a sealed subwoofer, the speaker is placed on one side of the box with an enclosed box surrounding it. With a quality amplifier, the sound of a subwoofer shines through. Ported subwoofer enclosures include a vent and woofer in a single box instead of a sealed box. As a result, more sound can be produced with less wattage.

What to look for in a quality 12-inch subwoofer

Driver size

Driver size refers to the diameter of the subwoofer in inches. The most common subwoofers have a driver size of either 6, 8, 10, 12 or 15 inches. The larger the subwoofer, the larger the driver size.

Power rating

Power is measured in watts. The rating of a subwoofer will be dependent on how much wattage it can use and how much sound can pump out of it. Standard subwoofer power ratings range between 100 and 4,000 watts. However, it is crucial to note that larger-watt subwoofers do not have to be played at intense volumes. Additionally, smaller subwoofers between 500 and 1,000 watts can offer more versatility than larger subwoofers.

Subwoofer size and placement

Another important consideration when buying subwoofers is the size. It’s crucial to determine which spot in your home will adequately fit the model you purchase. Twelve-inch models take up a decent amount of space, so it is imperative to have enough room for the subwoofer and the enclosure. Many subwoofers for PC setups are stored under the desk or near it, while subwoofers can be placed on the sides of entertainment systems.

How much you can expect to spend on a 12-inch subwoofer

Subwoofer price is dependent on a few key considerations, including size and the included features. With that in mind, many basic subwoofers cost under $100. However, their capabilities may be limited, and the sound may not be pristine. Midrange subwoofers cost between $100-$400. These generally have quality sound and additional features to improve the listening experience. The most expensive subwoofers cost more than $400. These are the best subwoofers currently on the market, and they come with the most significant power ratings.

12-inch subwoofer FAQ

What’s a passive subwoofer?

A. A passive subwoofer, like standard subwoofers, has the speaker inside of an enclosure. However, with passive subwoofers, another external amplifier is needed to power the speaker.

Which subwoofers produce the highest level of volume?

A. Sound levels vary greatly depending on the type of enclosure a subwoofer is in. Ported boxes deliver a big sound in comparison to sealed ones. When purchasing, look for subwoofers with high sensitivity ratings, and perhaps buy an extra amplifier.

What’s the best 12-inch subwoofer to buy?

Top 12-inch subwoofer

MTX Audio Terminator Series TNE212D 1,200-Watt Dual 12-Inch Sub Enclosure

What you need to know: The MTX Audio Terminator series features dual 12-inch subwoofers in a box enclosure that are capable of handling large amounts of power.

What you’ll love: This is an excellent subwoofer for those looking to add next-level sound to their car or room.

What you should consider: A few users mentioned that the subwoofer is prone to overheating.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top 12-inch subwoofer for the money

BOSS Audio Systems CXX12 Car Subwoofer

What you need to know: The BOSS Audio Systems subwoofer is an excellent, inexpensive way to add high-quality speakers to any vehicle.

What you’ll love: For an affordable price, these 12-inch speakers offer an outstanding volume level with a 1,000-watt maximum.

What you should consider: This subwoofer requires a short break-in process. Users are instructed to keep volume levels between low and medium for a few hours before the sound evens out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Polk Audio PSW505 12-Inch Powered Subwoofer

What you need to know: The Polk Audio subwoofer is a great compact speaker that delivers a robust bass with a crisp sound.

What you’ll love: The main benefit of this subwoofer is its size and ease of access. Moving and storing this subwoofer is a hassle-free endeavor. It can pair with other Polk speakers to create a fully immersive and comprehensive setup.

What you should consider: Some users noted that the sound could be more powerful.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Rockford Fosgate Punch P1-2X12 Dual P1 12-Inch Loaded Subwoofer Enclosure Ported

What you need to know: The Rockford Fosgate Punch subwoofer is a user-friendly set of two that can be easily installed.

What you’ll love: Dual speakers mean double the volume, and each provides up to 250 watts of power. Additionally, this option also comes with its own enclosure.

What you should consider: A few users mentioned that the subwoofer sound is not as clear as they would like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

