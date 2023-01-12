Which Algenist product is best?

Founded in 2011, Algenist is an all-natural skin care brand that offers clean products that provide nourishment and protection for your skin, leaving it supple and fresh. Treating a range of concerns, such as fine lines, wrinkles, dryness and hyperpigmentation, this is a great brand for both treatment and preventative care. Effective and easy to use, the Genius Ultimate Anti-Aging Eye Cream is the best product.

What to know before you buy an Algenist product

Biotechnology

Algenist uses biotechnology to thoroughly research the ingredients it uses and make sure they are not just safe to use, but highly effective as well. Additionally, all the ingredients used are naturally sourced and produced, which is better for the environment.

Application

To be effective, skin care products must be applied in the correct order. The best way to do this is by layering products, from the lightest or thinnest consistency to the heaviest or thickest consistency. For example, cleansers and facial toners should be applied before serums, moisturizers and sunscreen. When products are applied this way, they can penetrate the skin.

After each product application, you should wait a few minutes to allow for proper absorption of the active ingredients into your skin.

Skin type

Different skin types have specific needs, and you should choose products that target your skin type or concern:

Dry, flaky skin or loose skin: This type of skin should be treated with hydrating and moisturizing products.

This type of skin should be treated with hydrating and moisturizing products. Oily or acne-prone skin: Balancing products work best for oil control, shine and breakouts.

Balancing products work best for oil control, shine and breakouts. Sensitive skin: All Algenist products are hypoallergenic and lessen the chances of any irritation. For extremely sensitive skin, you can do a patch test by rubbing the product on a small area of skin and watching for any reactions.

What to look for in a quality Algenist product

Results

Algenist products contain concentrated nutrients that improve your skin’s appearance, making it smooth and healthy. They’re made not just to improve your skin and treat concerns, but to also prevent those concerns from occurring. According to Algenist, you should see visible results in 10 days. However, this time frame may vary based on your skin type and the severity of your skin concerns.

Fragrance

Some Algenist products have subtle fresh and flowery scents, while others are fragrance-free. If you’re sensitive to odors, the fragrance-free options might be best for you, but the scented products are gentle enough to be used by people with easily irritated skin.

Patented ingredients

Algenist’s prized, patented ingredient is called alguronic acid and can be found in every product. Alguronic acid provides the regenerative qualities found in algae and is a vital ingredient for hydrating the skin and boosting the effects of other ingredients.

All Algenist products also contain anti-inflammatory agents and antioxidants that intensively treat and replenish the skin, giving consistent results.

Noncomedogenic

Algenist products are noncomedogenic. They do not clog your skin’s pores. This is great for people with sensitive or acne-prone skin, as it reduces the chances of breakouts, blemishes, blackheads or inflammatory acne.

How much you can expect to spend on Algenist products

Algenist products cost about $29-$130, depending on the type of product.

Algenist products FAQ

Do Algenist products expire?

A. Yes. They expire 12 months after they have been opened. When unopened, the products last for about 30 months.

Can I combine Algenist products with other skin care products?

A. They are generally safe to be used with other products in your skin care routine. However, if you are using prescription skin care products, you should contact your health care provider first.

Is Algenist vegan?

A. Yes, Algenist products are 100% vegan and are also cruelty-free.

Where are Algenist products made?

A. They’re manufactured in the United States.

Top Algenist product

Genius Ultimate Anti-Aging Eye Cream

What you need to know: This vegan eye cream is infused with plant-based collagen.

What you’ll love: It contains Persian silk tree extract that works hand in hand with plant-based collagen to restore the elasticity of the skin around your eyes and make it appear firmer. Your eyes will be lifted and look brighter. It comes in a smooth, creamy texture that should be used on the eyelids and the under-eye area.

What you should consider: It might be difficult to apply, as it does not come with any tool or spatula for application.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Top Algenist product for the money

Algenist Genius Liquid Collagen Lip Treatment

What you need to know: This dual-phase vegan lip treatment serum is suitable for all skin types.

What you’ll love: The vegan collagen it contains hydrates your lips, giving them a plump, youthful look. It is dual-phased, meaning it has beads of microalgae oil suspended in collagen water, which act as a lip enhancer to smoothen wrinkles on and around the lips. It has a ceramic applicator for easy application.

What you should consider: Its plumping effects are temporary and may only last for a few hours.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Worth checking out

Algenist Genius Ultimate Anti-Aging Vitamin C+ Serum

What you need to know: This is a serum that targets the loss of elasticity in your skin.

What you’ll love: The vitamin C in this serum reduces the appearance of hyperpigmentation and discoloration, and results in an even skin tone. It has a gel-like consistency, with thousands of beads of microalgae oil that blend into your skin for a smoother feel. It comes with a dropper for easy application.

What you should consider: The price may be high for some people.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

