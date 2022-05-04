Which Briogeo shampoo is best?

Clean beauty is a fast-growing market as more people are paying attention not only to what they eat but also to what they slather on their skin. The cosmetics industry is relatively unregulated, meaning harmful chemicals can make their way into products we use every day, such as shampoo.

Briogeo hair care uses naturally derived ingredients that are “clean,” aka nontoxic. Whatever you put on your scalp can be absorbed through your pores, especially in a hot shower. You can keep your scalp and body healthy by using a clean scrub shampoo such as Briogeo Scalp Revival.

What to know before you buy a Briogeo shampoo

Knowing your hair type and scalp issues are important when buying a shampoo.

Fine or thin hair

Fine hair and thin hair are not the same thing, although they are often conflated.

Fine hair refers to the thickness of your hair strands. If you have fine hair, your hair strands aren’t thick but you may have a lot of them. Fine hair is prone to getting greasy, and creamy shampoos can weigh it down. Fine hair can benefit from a gentle shampoo that will increase its volume.

Curly hair

Curly hair types can have wavy, curly or coily hair texture. Curl patterns are classified as Type 2, 3 and 4 — wavy, curly and kinky hair — on the typing chart originated by Oprah Winfrey’s hairstylist, Andre Walker. There are also subclassifications of these types from A-C, based on the width of your curl.

Curly hair textures typically need more moisture than straight hair (Type 1), so finding a creamy shampoo that won’t strip curls of their natural moisture, which can cause frizz, is a must.

Oily hair

Oily hair already has plenty of natural moisture from sebum, the oil produced at the scalp. An overproduction of sebum can cause your hair to look greasy and limp. A buildup of oil can also cause dandruff and hair loss. Balancing shampoos help regulate sebum production and clarifying shampoos remove or “detox” buildup. Washing your hair often with either shampoo type is the best avenue for oily hair types.

Dry or damaged hair

Dry hair is prone to damage and frizz. It can also feel coarse. A creamy shampoo helps hydrate and smooth hair. If your hair is damaged due to dryness or excessive styling with heat tools, such as a flat iron, a moisturizing shampoo with a strengthening formula can help repair and prevent further damage.

Color-treated hair

If you color or highlight your hair, you want to be sure your shampoo is color-safe and won’t fade your dye job or dry out your hair. All of Briogeo’s shampoos are sulfate-free and won’t strip your color. In addition, a shampoo formulated with protein-based ingredients and moisturizers will help preserve your color.

Dandruff issues

Dandruff causes a flaky scalp as well as dryness and itching. Treating dandruff with a specially formulated shampoo can not only relieve this uncomfortable condition, but with consistent use a dandruff shampoo can eliminate it altogether. Look for shampoos containing active ingredients such as tea tree oil, salicylic acid and charcoal. It can also be helpful to gently exfoliate your scalp using a scalp scrub or a scalp shampoo brush.

What to look for in a quality Briogeo shampoo

Briogeo offers a variety of collections that address specific needs.

Hydrating

The Don’t Despair, Repair! collection of shampoo and conditioning masks is one of Briogeo’s top sellers. The shampoo is ultra hydrating as well as sulfate-free, so it won’t strip your hair of its natural moisture while it deeply cleanses. The formula also strengthens damaged and dry hair, and can be used on all hair types.

Dandruff and scalp

The Scalp Revival collection is designed to treat dandruff and scalp conditions. The exfoliating shampoo comes in a scrub form and removes dead skin cells and product buildup that can dull the hair and cause itchiness. For people with dandruff, Briogeo offers a charcoal-infused shampoo containing salicylic acid and lactic acid to treat their flaky scalp.

Curl definition

The Curl Charisma collection is designed to keep curls defined and smooth. The shampoo is hydrating, as curly hair types need more moisture. This shampoo is appropriate for 2A-4C curl types. The creamy formula contains rice amino acids and other natural ingredients to enhance definition.

Frizz control

The Farewell Frizz collection helps smooth frizzy texture, whether you have curly or straight hair. Most frizz-smoothing shampoos contain silicone, a plastic, which can cause dull buildup on the hair over time. Instead of silicone, Briogeo’s smoothing shampoo contains natural argan and coconut oils to add sheen and seal the cuticle.

Volumizing

For limp, fine and thin hair, the Blossom & Bloom collection contains biotin and a natural sugar starch to plump up the hair for a fuller appearance. The volumizing formula promote both long-term and immediate fullness.

Nourishing and balancing

The Superfood collection offers balancing and replenishing shampoos that work for all hair types. These shampoos are inspired by the juicing craze and contain nutrient-dense ingredients you might find in your favorite health beverages, such as matcha and antioxidant-rich fruit. The balancing shampoo, the nourishing shampoo and replenishing shampoo all bring dull hair to life and offer gentle hydration.

Dry shampoo

Briogeo also offers a dry shampoo for oily hair types or for those who want to extend the life of their blowout. This spray shampoo goes on dry hair and soaks up excess oil at the roots. It is infused with charcoal to detox impurities from the scalp, making it a mini-scalp treatment as well. Dry shampoo is a great way to keep your hair fresh between washes.

Co-wash

For curly hair, a co-wash is an alternative to using a shampoo and conditioner by combining both products in one. It is designed for 2A-4C curl types and hydrates and cleanses the hair at the same time. Some curly haired users find co-washes work better for their hair type than traditional shampoo.

Fragrance-free

Most of Briogeo’s shampoos contain synthetic fragrance that can be irritating to sensitive users or undesirable for health-conscious ones. Their Be Gentle, Be Kind collection offers a hypoallergenic shampoo that is not only free of synthetic fragrance but also doesn’t contain essential oils.

How much you can expect to spend on a Briogeo shampoo

For an 8-ounce bottle of Briogeo shampoo, expect to pay $26-$42. The Superfood shampoos offer the most product per dollar at $29 for a 12.5-ounce bottle.

Briogeo shampoo FAQ

Are Briogeo shampoos all vegan and cruelty-free?

A. Yes, Briogeo shampoos are all vegan and cruelty-free, meaning they don’t test their products on animals. They are also gluten-free.

Are Briogeo shampoos all natural?

A. Most Briogeo shampoos are 92%-95% naturally derived, which means a small percentage of their ingredients are synthetic. If you’re sensitive, consider their Be Gentle, Be Kind hypoallergenic shampoo, which is 99% naturally derived and dermatologist approved.

What’s the best Briogeo shampoo to buy?

Top Briogeo shampoo

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Scalp Scrub Shampoo

What you need to know: This shampoo scrub is a game-changer for people with dry, itchy scalps.

What you’ll love: The scrub is lightweight and leaves your hair clean and flake-free. The tea tree oil is refreshing and the shampoo has a pleasant, light scent. It gets rid of buildup, especially for users of dry shampoo. For many reviewers, it clears up flakes after just one use.

What you should consider: The tub is expensive but for many people who have had dandruff for a long time, it’s worth it.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Top Briogeo shampoo for the money

Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Banana + Coconut Nourishing Superfood Shampoo

What you need to know: A smoothie for your hair, this banana-infused shampoo nourishes and smooths frizzy hair.

What you’ll love: The lightweight formula doesn’t weigh down hair. It leaves your hair smelling pleasant and like a tropical vacation. It gives life to dry and dull hair. It’s gentle enough to be used every day.

What you should consider: Some users didn’t like the runny consistency of the juice-inspired shampoo.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Worth checking out

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo For Damaged Hair

What you need to know: This hydrating shampoo is great if you have dry, damaged, gray or curly hair.

What you’ll love: This thick shampoo cleanses as well as moisturizes. It strengthens hair and for some reviewers, it even reduces hair loss. It leaves hair soft and manageable, and not greasy.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported a strange plasticky smell to the shampoo.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

