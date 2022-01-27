Which half-face respirators are best?

Whether you deal with toxic chemicals on the job every day or simply work with metal from time to time as a hobby, a good half-face respirator can protect you from breathing in toxic fumes. The KISCHERS Reusable Half Facepiece offers a protective seal without being too restrictive or tight, and the silicone straps are comfortable and flexible on the face.

What to know before you buy a half-face respirator

Half-face vs. full-face

There are two kinds of respirators, so it’s important to know the difference between them.

Half-face respirators are also known as half-mask respirators. These respirators cover your nose and mouth and are typically fitted with one strap around the back of your head.

are also known as half-mask respirators. These respirators cover your nose and mouth and are typically fitted with one strap around the back of your head. Full-face respirators cover your nose and mouth as well, but they also offer built-in eye protection.

Benefits

There are multiple benefits to using half-face respirators, including:

Many people find these respirators less intrusive than full-face respirators.

Eye protection is not needed for many jobs, including staining or painting.

If you do have to use eye protection, you can select your own protection while wearing a half-face respirator.

Most of these respirators fit underneath welding hoods.

Size

Some respirators are one-size-fits-all, which doesn’t work for some people, particularly women or kids, who typically have smaller faces. But many companies are now offering respirators in a wide range of sizes, including large, medium and small, which means those with smaller faces don’t need to purchase their respirators from specialty retailers.

What to look for in a quality half-face respirator

Fit

Your respirator should securely fit with zero gaps between the seal and your face. Half-face respirators are typically held in place with a single strap. All respirators are tested before being sold, but testing can’t account for your particular face shape.

If you work with substances such as asbestos or lead in a professional capacity, your employer will likely ensure you have a quantitative or qualitative fit test for your respirator to make sure there is zero leakage.

Adjustability

The straps on your respirator need to be fully adjustable to gain a good seal around the outside as well as the right fit. The straps should be simple to reach, so you can adjust them while you wear the respirator.

Filters

Various respirators come with different kinds of filters or chemical cartridges. There are two main kinds of filters, including particulate filters and chemical cartridges. Chemical cartridges are used when working with chemicals, including ammonia, chlorine, certain solvents and spray paints. Particulate filters, on the other hand, are meant to protect against biological contaminants or things that release physical particles, including asbestos, lead, bleach, bacteria, viruses, mold and dust. Check with the manufacturer if you’re not sure whether the filters in a specific respirator will properly protect you.

How much you can expect to spend on a half-face respirator

Half-face respirators range in price from about $15-$50. The most inexpensive half-face respirators cost about $15-$20, while more sophisticated half-face respirators go for closer to $50.

Half-face respirator FAQ

Is there any safety advice you should adhere to when using your respirator?

A. Be careful when using a respirator, particularly when you are handling possibly harmful substances. Adhere to the following safety recommendations:

Pay attention to changes in taste or smell when you’re using your respirator, and replace the filters in the respirator if you notice anything out of the ordinary.

Don’t use the respirator if it’s wet. Most respirators stop working when wet.

If you are struggling to breathe through your respirator, it means the filters are clogged and need to be changed.

Replace the respirator if there is damage to the seal around the edge of the device.

Read the instructions that come with the respirator before you begin using it.

How do you know if you need to buy a respirator with a particulate filter or chemical cartridge?

A. The best rule of thumb is to use a particulate filter when you’re working with fumes, molds, mists and dust and to use a chemical cartridge when you’re working with vapors or gasses. Contact the manufacturer if you’re unsure what kind you need and ask if their respirator is right for your job or situation.

What’s the best half-face respirator to buy?

Top half-face respirator

KISCHERS Reusable Half Facepiece

What you need to know: This inexpensive respirator provides a comfortable, flexible, low-profile fit.

What you’ll love: This product offers a protective seal without being too restrictive or tight, and the silicone straps are comfortable and flexible on the face. It also comes at a reasonable price.

What you should consider: This product is not pro-grade like similar respirators on this list.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top half-face respirator for the money

3M Half Facepiece Respirator

What you need to know: This solid, simple respirator is the perfect option for customers on a budget.

What you’ll love: This product is meant to fit bigger faces and is perfect for anyone who regularly works closely with small dust particles, paint spray and metallic fumes.

What you should consider: The plastic components and straps tend to break over the long term, and there are no filters included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SYINE Half-Face Reusable Respirator Mask

What you need to know: This product comes with useful features, reliable performance and a fit that works well for most people.

What you’ll love: This respirator offers a comfortable fit that works well for most users, and it does an excellent job of filtering out fumes, so it’s the ideal choice for painters. It also comes at a reasonable price.

What you should consider: A few respirators don’t work properly, and replacement filters are hard to find.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.