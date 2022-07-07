Wicker is an attractive, breathable and lightweight material for a laundry hamper. Treat it with care and it’ll last for years.

Which wicker laundry hamper is best?

Leaving your dirty laundry strewn about makes a room appear messy and can also make it smell badly. Stashing your soiled clothes and linens in a wicker hamper until laundry day not only keeps your space tidy, but the woven material is also aesthetically pleasing.

Wicker has an attractive and natural appearance, so you don’t have to hide your laundry basket in a closet but can leave it out in the bed or bathroom. Made from handwoven water hyacinth wicker, Seville Classics Lidded Wicker Portable Laundry Hamper is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a wicker laundry hamper

Material

Wicker is made from a variety of plant materials, including grasses and vines. It can also refer to a style of weaving. You may find “wicker” hampers that are actually made of plastic but feature a basket-like weave. Natural wicker laundry baskets are typically made from bamboo, rattan, seagrass, reed or willow. While not as durable as plastic, these organic materials are more attractive.

Size

Wicker hampers are not designed to be portable or for travel. However, they do vary in size somewhat. You want to consider how much floor space you have for the hamper. If you’re planning on storing it in a tight space, like a bathroom or closet, you’ll need a hamper with a smaller footprint. Check out the dimensions for a hamper, including its height, before purchasing.

Capacity

When choosing a hamper size, consider how much laundry you typically do — and how often you do it. Hampers may list their capacity in liters, cubic feet, bushels or number of loads it can hold. For instance, a small hamper may have a capacity of 1.5 bushels and a larger one, 2.1 bushels. Or a small hamper may be listed as having a capacity of one load whereas a larger one can hold two or three.

Shape

Wicker hampers come in a wide basket shape (no lid and often with handles), a tall rectangular shape or a cylindrical one. Choosing a shape is mostly a stylistic choice. Just be sure that the shape will fit in the space that you have.

What to look for in a quality wicker laundry hamper

Lid

Not all wicker hampers feature lids. While not having a lid means you can easily toss your laundry into the bin, a lid will conceal your dirty clothes while containing their odors. Some lids come off the unit completely whereas others flip open and stay attached or are hinged.

Handles

Some hampers come with cut-out handles, which make it easy to lift and move the bin to a different area of the house. Others feature a pair of handles that stick out, typically on basket-shaped hampers, for carrying. Many hampers don’t have handles at all and are designed to be stationary.

Liner

While wicker looks great, it’s not always the smoothest material. Broken or unfinished wicker can snag on clothing and fabric. This is why many wicker baskets feature liners. These removable fabric liners can also be used to carry your load to the washer. Look for a washable liner to keep things as fresh as possible.

Dual-sided

Some large hampers feature two compartments to separate and organize your dirty laundry. You can use one side to sort your whites and the other your darks. Or, if you live in a two-person household, you can use the dual sides to split your laundry.

How much you can expect to spend on a wicker laundry hamper

Wicker hampers start at $23 and can cost upward of $200 for high-quality wicker. You can find a good quality hamper between $40-$100.

Wicker laundry hamper FAQ

Is wicker waterproof?

A. Natural wicker can be water-resistant and moisture-resistant, but it’s not waterproof. Synthetic wicker, however, is often waterproof.

Do wicker hampers offer ventilation?

A. Yes. Because wicker is woven, it has small spaces that allow airflow to circulate the contents inside. This is a good thing because it helps curb the growth of mildew and bacteria that thrive in dark, damp places.

Are wicker hampers collapsible?

A. A select few rectangular wicker hampers are foldable and can be collapsed flat for storage. But most aren’t and may even contain steel internal structures that make this impossible.

What’s the best wicker laundry hamper to buy?

Top wicker laundry hamper

Seville Classics Lidded Wicker Portable Laundry Hamper

What you need to know: This foldable, lidded hamper is a good-looking upgrade to any room and discreetly holds a load of wash.

What you’ll love: This hamper is sturdy and the cut-out handles make it easy to move around the room. It comes in a natural shade and darker mocha one, and these colors are neutral and offer a clean look. It folds flat for storage under a bed or in the closet.

What you should consider: For some, the canvas liner shrinks in the wash and doesn’t stay in place.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wicker laundry hamper for the money

Honey-Can-Do Bamboo Wicker Laundry Hamper

What you need to know: This low-cost wicker hamper features a sturdy internal metal frame.

What you’ll love: The hamper is a good value and made from sustainable bamboo. It looks good and not cheap. It’s small but will hold a week’s worth of laundry, and the canvas liner fits snuggly and doesn’t fall down.

What you should consider: The assembly is a bit of a hassle but it’s worth it for the sturdiness of the hamper.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Greenstell Laundry Hamper

What you need to know: For a dual-sided hamper, it’s roomy and features separate compartments to keep your laundry organized.

What you’ll love: The synthetic rattan is completely waterproof. It’s available in two sizes and five colors. It’s quick and easy to assemble, and beautiful to display in a room. The liner is machine-washable, plus an extra one is included.

What you should consider: Some reviewers wished there were two separate liners instead of one with a divider.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ana Sanchez writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.