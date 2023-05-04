With a sleek, form-fitting silhouette, skinny jeans always seem to stay in style. Their versatility is one of the main reasons why. Whether you want to pair them with a blazer and boots, a flannel and tennis shoes or an oversized sweater and ballet flats, these easy-to-wear pants can get the job done.

If you’re looking to add a pair or two to your wardrobe, here are some fabulous skinny jeans that will work with just about anything in your closet.

In this article: Levi’s 501 Skinny Jeans, Jessica Simpson Kiss Me Skinny Jeans and NYDJ Ami Skinny Jeans.

Best skinny jeans under $50

Nine West Pull-On Jeggings

If comfort is your top priority, these pull-on skinny jeans are for you. They have a comfy elastic waistband without any zipper or buttons, but they feature the traditional five-pocket design of most jeans. They also come in five washes, including black.

Sold by Kohl’s

Lee’s Sculpting Slim-Fit Skinny Leg Jean

With a mid-rise, these classic skinny jeans are comfortable and easy to wear. They’re made of a cotton blend with spandex, so they help sculpt and slim your legs. They also have five pockets and feature traditional embroidery details. You can choose from 16 washes and colors, including black and gray.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

SO Juniors Highest-Rise Jeggings

If you want the most streamlined look from your skinny jeans, these jeggings are a perfect addition to your wardrobe. They have a high-rise waist that flatters your curves and they feature a classic zipper fly. They also have four patch pockets and a sewn-rolled hem for durability. The cotton blend contains spandex for stretch, so they’re highly comfortable, too.

Sold by Kohl’s

Wrangler High-Rise Unforgettable Skinny Jean

With a signature high-rise, contoured waistband, these skinny jeans offer a flattering and comfortable fit. They’re made of a high-quality cotton blend with just the right amount of stretch and have a traditional zipper fly with button closure. They also have five pockets and come in nine washes and colors, including white.

Sold by Amazon

Indigo Rein Juniors’ High-Rise Destructed Skinny Jeans

These distressed skinny jeans are perfect if you want an edgier look for your outfit. They’re made from soft, recycled polyester but contain spandex for comfortable stretch. They feature distressed detailing in the thigh, knees and/or calves and a button fly with zipper closure. They also have five pockets to hold your essentials.

Sold by Kohl’s

Best skinny jeans for $50-$100

Levi’s Plus Size 721 High-Rise Skinny Jeans

These comfortable skinny jeans have a high-rise design that sits just above your natural waist. They hug the waist to offer a figure-flattering fit and have a traditional button and zipper closure. They’re also made of a super-soft cotton/polyester blend that’s comfortable enough for all-day wear. You can choose from 40 washes and colors, too.

Sold by Amazon

Draper James RSVP High-Rise Skinny Jeans

These chic skinny jeans come in five fashion colors and feature striking gold button detailing for a highly sophisticated look. They have a high-rise waist to help smooth the stomach area and a zipper and button closure. They have just enough stretch to stay comfortable without sagging.

Sold by Kohl’s

Levi’s 501 Skinny Jeans

These classic jeans from one of the best-known brands get a modern upgrade with their flattering skinny fit. They’re made of 100% cotton and don’t have any stretch, so they never get baggy. They also have a button-fly closure and five pockets for a traditional look. They’re available in nine washes, including a distressed option.

Sold by Amazon

Lee Ultra-Lux Comfort Waistband Skinny Jeans

Featuring a comfortable, contouring waistband lined with a soft jersey, these skinny jeans are some of the most comfortable. They are also figure-flattering, hugging your curves and moving with your body without losing their shape. They have a mid-rise waist, a zipper fly and five convenient pockets.

Sold by Kohl’s

Jessica Simpson Kiss Me Skinny Jeans

These versatile skinny jeans look great with everything from a basic T-shirt to a designer blazer. They have a zipper fly, so they’re easy to get on and off. They also feature faux front pockets for a sleek silhouette and two functional back pockets to carry your must-haves. They’re available in three washes, including a classic dark wash.

Sold by Amazon

LC Lauren Conrad Feel Good High-Waist Super Skinny Jeans

Boasting four-way stretch, these skinny jeans are super comfortable and figure-flattering. They feature a distressed denim construction for a lived-in look and a traditional five-pocket design. They’re also made with a sustainable cotton blend and come in five washes, including basic black.

Sold by Kohl’s

Buffalo David Bitton Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans

These classic skinny jeans feature a soft, stretchy cotton blend that’s comfortable and durable enough for daily wear. They have a mid-rise waistband that sits right at the waist and a zipper fly and button closure. They also have enough stretch to allow easy movement without sagging. You can choose from three washes, including medium and dark blue.

Sold by Kohl’s

Best skinny jeans for $100+

NYDJ Ami Skinny Jeans

These premium skinny jeans give you a more sculpted look with a slimming panel in the front. They also feature a crisscross design in the back to give your backside a lifted appearance. The back pocket placement flatters your rear, too. The pants are made of a soft cotton blend and have a zip fly and button closure, making them a perfect staple in your wardrobe.

Sold by Amazon

Lucky Brand Mid-Rise Ava Skinny Jean

These mid-rise skinny jeans offer a universally flattering fit for all body types. They’re made of a stretchy cotton/polyester blend, but the fabric is designed to keep its shape all day. The waistband hits just below your natural waist to highlight your curves and features a zipper fly and button closure. Best of all, they come in several wash and length options to suit any outfit.

Sold by Amazon

True Religion Jennie Mid-Rise Curvy Fit Skinny Ankle Jean

Designed to flatter an hourglass figure, these skinny jeans have a mid-rise waist that accentuates your curves. They feature double-contrast stitching and natural-looking faded details to help them stand out from other jeans. They also boast the brand’s signature horseshoe detailing on the back pockets for a fun touch.

Sold by Amazon

