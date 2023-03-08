Which are the best 5-inch-inseam shorts to buy?

Trends in the shape and length of clothing come and go. These trends also tend to vary between clothing for men and women.

For example, women’s shorts have trended towards very short lengths in recent years, while men’s shorts usually sit at or below the knee. But all that changes when it comes to 5-inch-inseam shorts.

This trend is seen across clothing lines for both men and women and includes shorts for all kinds of occasions.

Types of 5-inch-inseam shorts

Athletic: You’ll find that 5-inch-inseam shorts are great for athletics. They’re long enough to prevent chafing on the upper thighs while you exercise, but short enough to keep you cool. You can get loose-fitting shorts for breathability or go for a skintight pair for activities such as yoga or cycling.

You’ll find that 5-inch-inseam shorts are great for athletics. They’re long enough to prevent chafing on the upper thighs while you exercise, but short enough to keep you cool. You can get loose-fitting shorts for breathability or go for a skintight pair for activities such as yoga or cycling. Casual: Casual 5-inch-inseam shorts are defined by fit, material, color or pattern. For example, you can throw on a pair of bright patterned shorts in a soft fabric for a day at the beach.

Casual 5-inch-inseam shorts are defined by fit, material, color or pattern. For example, you can throw on a pair of bright patterned shorts in a soft fabric for a day at the beach. Smart: Warm days aren’t always spent at the beach, and you can still capitalize on this trend for more formal scenarios. For example, try pairing canvas, denim or linen 5-inch-inseam shorts with a collared shirt or blouse for day-to-day wear.

Warm days aren’t always spent at the beach, and you can still capitalize on this trend for more formal scenarios. For example, try pairing canvas, denim or linen 5-inch-inseam shorts with a collared shirt or blouse for day-to-day wear. Outdoor: The 5-inch-inseam shorts trend has also made its way into clothing lines from popular outdoor brands such as Columbia. A pair of 5-inch cargo shorts with plenty of pockets makes for practical and comfortable outdoor activities.

What to consider before buying 5-inch-inseam shorts

Material: You can pick up 5-inch-inseam shorts in all the usual fabrics such as denim, nylon, cotton and linen. Depending on how warm it is or what you’ll be doing in them, choose a material that will be comfortable and suitable for the occasion. If you need outdoor shorts, look for material that can protect your skin from the sun’s rays.

You can pick up 5-inch-inseam shorts in all the usual fabrics such as denim, nylon, cotton and linen. Depending on how warm it is or what you’ll be doing in them, choose a material that will be comfortable and suitable for the occasion. If you need outdoor shorts, look for material that can protect your skin from the sun’s rays. Fit: For men’s shorts, 5-inch-inseam shorts can be regular or slim fit. Women’s shorts can range from loose fitting legs in soft fabrics, to structured skinny fits.

For men’s shorts, 5-inch-inseam shorts can be regular or slim fit. Women’s shorts can range from loose fitting legs in soft fabrics, to structured skinny fits. Waistline: Most men’s 5-inch-inseam shorts come with a regular waistline that sits at the hips. Women’s versions are available in low, mid and high-rise waistlines.

Most men’s 5-inch-inseam shorts come with a regular waistline that sits at the hips. Women’s versions are available in low, mid and high-rise waistlines. Features: Besides pockets or patterned fabric, you can get 5-inch-inseam shorts with added details to make them stand out. Denim shorts might have a frayed hem on the legs, for example. Casual shorts with a loose fit or shorts made for outdoor activities often have a drawstring waist or belt.

Best men’s 5-inch-inseam shorts to buy

Meripex Apparel Men’s 5.5-Inch-Inseam Elastic Waist Shorts

With an extra half inch on the inseam, these cotton shorts are ideal for a taller- than-average man who still wants the 5-inch-inseam look. Choose from 15 colors including neutral tones and bright shades.

Sold by Amazon

New Balance Men’s Impact Run 5-Inch Shorts

These pull-on shorts have an elasticated waist and are made from material designed to wick sweat and moisture away from the skin. The waistband sits at the waist and the legs are wide enough to give plenty of movement without riding up the legs.

Sold by Amazon

Baleaf Men’s 5-Inch Athletic Shorts

These polyester and spandex shorts are great for all kinds of athletic activities, from high-intensity workouts to a gentle walk. They also have pockets with zip closure to keep your valuables safe.

Sold by Amazon

Goodthreads Men’s Slim Fit 5-Inch Pull-On Shorts

These comfortable canvas shorts come in 21 colors and are perfect for a casual day out or paired with a shirt for a smart vacation outfit. They sit just below the waist and have a slim fit with tapered legs.

Sold by Amazon

Best women’s 5-inch-inseam shorts to buy

Baleaf Women’s 5-Inch Athletic Shorts

These are loose fitting for comfort but without riding up while you exercise. Available in eight colors from neutral black to bright pastels, they also have a zip pocket so you can keep your valuables safe while you work out.

Sold by Amazon

Champion Women’s Jersey Shorts

These comfortable jersey shorts are super soft, whether you’re out for a stroll or lounging around the house. They’re made from cotton with odor control so your shorts stay fresh all day.

Sold by Amazon

Columbia Women’s Sandy River Short

These nylon midrise cargo shorts come in 27 colors from a safari aesthetic in khaki to bright primary shades or cool pastels. They have a button closure at the waist, two side pockets and a zip pocket at the back.

Sold by Amazon

Heathyoga Women’s Biker Shorts

Some workouts are better with fitted fabric that gives flexibility and comfort. These high-waisted shorts have two side pockets and are made from skintight polyester and spandex that wick moisture away from the skin.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Farrell writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.