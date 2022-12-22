Anticipation can be part of a gift. Waiting until after Christmas may make the gift even better.

If you’re the type of person who puts quality ahead of everything else, sometimes that means you don’t find the perfect gift until it’s a little late in the season. But that’s okay because the people who receive your gifts know how hard you try to find the very best.

That dedication works in your favor this year because there are popular items such as wireless earbuds, coffee makers and more. Here is a list of gifts that are so good, people will not mind getting them after Christmas.

Best gifts to shop today

JBL Tune 225 True Wireless Headphones

JBL is a respected name in the audio world. These wireless earbuds deliver a big bass sound and have a battery of up to 25 hours with the included case. The company’s Dual Connect technology allows you to listen to music or make calls with one or both earbuds.

Sold by Amazon

Rachael Ray 10-Piece Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set

This 10-piece baking set is suitable for all of your baking needs. It offers easy food release, effortless cleaning and is rated for up to 450 degrees. The heat-safe silicone grips give added comfort and control. The cake pan has a lid that allows you to make goodies to go.

Sold by Wayfair

Lancôme Big & Juicy Kit

This kit from Lancôme helps you unlock your best lashes with Monsieur Big Mascara, a robust mascara that delivers bold, black lashes. The accompanying lip gloss is a bonus treat that lets your lips feel hydrated and shiny for up to four hours.

Sold by Amazon

Whistle Go Dog GPS Tracker

Humans have Fitbits; dogs have the Whistle Go Dog GPS tracker. Not only does this weather-resistant device track your dog’s location, but it also monitors potentially troublesome behaviors like scratching and licking. Besides sending alerts to your phone, you can have information sent directly to your vet as well.

Sold by Amazon

Top Flite BOMB Color Blast Golf Balls

These 24 specialty golf balls are designed to provide a longer and straighter shot. The ionomer cover not only increases durability it minimizes spin to enhance playability. The core is manufactured to optimize compression to produce greater ball speeds straight off the tee. To ensure your balls are easy to track, they come in four bright neon colors.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Husky Mechanics Tool Set

If you have a mechanic on your gift list, this 270-piece Husky toolset includes everything they’ll need to get the job done. There are 129 different sockets, 14 combination wrenches, 19-bit sockets and more. The 72-tooth ratchet can operate with just a 5-degree arc, while the polished chrome finish means these tools wipe clean with minimal effort.

Sold by Amazon

Sharper Image 2-Pack Body Shop Remote Control Demolition Cars

The two vehicles in this demolition set are built to crash—no more worrying about hitting an obstacle and ruining your RC car. Smashing is what these vehicles were made to do. If anybody’s parts come flying off, simply pick them up and snap them back on, and you’re good to go. This set includes two RC cars and two wireless remotes.

Sold by Kohl’s

GE Drip Coffee Maker

With the 24-hour brewing feature, you can wake up every single morning to a steaming hot cup of coffee. The adjustable brew strength allows you to decide between regular or bold, and the wide showerhead dispenses water evenly over the packed coffee. If you need a cup before the cycle has finished, simply pause and pour to get your caffeine fix immediately.

Sold by Amazon

Sealy 12-Inch Medium Hybrid Mattress

Since you spend one-third of your life in bed, that time should be spent in luxury. This Sealy Hybrid mattress features premium memory foam for comfort and coils for support. Additionally, this mattress has CopperChill technology that helps regulate your body temperature for an excellent night’s sleep.

Sold by Wayfair

Patagonia Frozen Range Jacket

This insulated jacket can keep you warm in style. With its 700-fill recycled down, the jacket is designed to handle frigid temperatures, while the Gore-Tex shell is weather-resistant, so it can keep you dry in a storm. The jacket is manufactured, so it falls below the hips for additional protection and seat coverage.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Conair True Glow Moisturizing Mist Facial Sauna System

Imagine having a sauna on hand to use whenever you desire a quick skin enhancement. Conair’s facial sauna system is just that. The gentle mist cleans and rejuvenates your skin, opening pores and increasing circulation. The included nasal cone allows for concentrated treatment as desired.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

Under Armour Men’s Armour Fleece Hoodie

This breathable hoodie is a great option for the athletic individual in your life. It is lightweight and stretchy to provide unrestricted movement. The front kangaroo pocket offers a convenient location for placing personal items.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

RIDGID Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum

When you need a rugged vacuum, the RIGID wet/dry shop vacuum is the way to go. This high-performance model has enough power to handle the toughest cleanup jobs. The locking accessories mean whatever you put on the wand or hose will stay there until you remove it—no more annoying moments when the attachments come apart. You can switch the hose to the blower port to use this vacuum to clear away grass clippings, leaves and more.

Sold by Home Depot

