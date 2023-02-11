Which wine is best for celebrating Valentine’s Day at home?

When it comes to Valentine’s Day, everyone knows there are three things that make it special: chocolate and wine with the one you love. Whether you enjoy red wine, white wine, sparkling wine or rosé, on such a holiday as this, it’s important to select the bottle that will make celebrating at home a memorable experience.

If you’re looking for a velvety smooth wine that’s full of flavor, Joseph Phelps Freestone Vineyards Pinot Noir is a high-quality selection.

What to know before you buy wine for Valentine’s Day at home

Red, white, rosé, Champagne — what’s the difference?

Red: Typically, the kind of wine with the boldest flavor and fullest body is red wine. There are around 32 varietals of red wine, yet there are numerous blends, regions and seasons that create different tastes. Some of the most popular varietals of red wines include pinot noir and cabernet sauvignon.

White: Produced from white grapes, white wine is usually a safe choice for wine beginners who prefer light, refreshing drinks. The most popular varietals of white wine include pinot grigio and sauvignon blanc.

Rosé: To many people, rosé feels like a nice combination of red and white wine, so if you're looking for elements from both or something in the middle, give it a try. Popular varietals of rosé wine include pinot noir and sangiovese.

Champagne: Champagne is a sparkling white wine. However, to many tasters, it may seem similar to certain types of beers. If you're a beer drinker but want to try something a bit classier, cava and prosecco are popular choices.

What to look for in a quality bottle of wine for Valentine’s Day at home

Tannins

When wine is high in tannins, the taste is bolder, fuller and more complex with its flavors. Wines with higher tannin levels generally take a longer time to age.

Acidity

Though it’s subjective and dependent upon what the drinker prefers, higher-quality wines are often lower in acidity.

Balance

A nice balance of flavors — fruits, tannins as well as acidity — is key to quality wine. Try something that’s not too sweet but not too dry, especially if you plan on pairing your wine with chocolate on Valentine’s Day at home.

How much you can expect to spend on wine for Valentine’s Day

Wine has a vast range of prices; however, many of the most popular white and rosé wines along with Champagne generally stay around $30-$75. Many well-known red wines can go from around $30-$100.

Valentine’s Day wine FAQ

Why do people drink wine on Valentine’s Day?

A. Wine releases hormones within the brain that are often associated with love and pleasure. For many, a glass of wine can give the same feeling as being hugged or having fun with friends. Many drink it on Valentine’s Day because it increases their feelings of love and relaxation.

How do I store open wine?

A. First, be sure to recork it. For most wine, when it’s recorked and in the refrigerator, it can last another two to three days, depending on the type.

What’s the best Valentine’s Day wine to buy?

Top red wine to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home

Joseph Phelps Freestone Vineyards Pinot Noir 2019

What you need to know: Fruity, spicy and mineral, this medium-bodied red wine is complex but easy to drink.

What you’ll love: It’s a 2019 vintage and is special enough for an occasion such as Valentine’s Day. It comes from a family-run winery in California.

What you should consider: It’s on the pricey side.

Where to buy: Sold by Wine.com

Top white wine to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home

Henri Bourgeois Sancerre Les Baronnes Blanc 2021

What you need to know: This classy sauvignon blanc is a balanced medium between fruity and herbal notes.

What you’ll love: This light-bodied wine has notes of citrus, exotic fruits and tropical spices. It’s a great choice for drinking with a nice Valentine’s Day meal.

What you should consider: The ABV may be higher than what some drinkers prefer.

Where to buy: Sold by Wine.com

Top rosé wine to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home

Wolffer Summer in a Bottle Cotes de Provence Rosé 2021

What you need to know: This rosé is a refreshing wine that brings summery fun to a February day.

What you’ll love: It blends summery red fruit and berry notes with a crisp minerality that makes it a balanced drink.

What you should consider: It may not be fruity enough for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Wine.com

Top wine to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home for the money

La Marca Prosecco

What you need to know: It’s a great choice for anyone who wants a celebratory sparkling wine on Valentine’s Day.

What you’ll love: This clean, crisp and fruity sparkling wine has a lightly sweet finish that’s refreshing, rather than sickly.

What you should consider: It doesn’t age well, so enjoy it now.

Where to buy: Sold by Wine.com

Worth checking out

Duckhorn Napa Valley Merlot 2020

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a robust red, this is an intense merlot with rich flavor.

What you’ll love: It’s ideal for those who enjoy big California reds. It has rich red berry flavors with hints of tea leaves and cocoa.

What you should consider: It may be too heavy-bodied for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Wine.com

