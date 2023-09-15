Come on Barbie, let’s go party

Ever since “Barbie” hit the theaters in July, fans haven’t been able to get enough of the iconic fashionista and her ever-popular sidekick Ken. But just because summer is coming to a close doesn’t mean that the pink magic has to end. In fact, dressing up for Halloween in a Barbie-inspired costume is a great way to show off your fandom for the flick.

From Barbie-inspired pink dresses to outfits that are Kenough, there’s gear available to bring your Barbie dreams to life in time for Halloween. Kids, babies and pets can also get in on the dress-up excitement with Barbie and Ken costumes and accessories made especially for them.

Fun Barbie facts

Whether you are a fan of the 2023 “Barbie” movie or a collector of Barbie dolls, this is the perfect year to slip into a Barbie-themed costume for Halloween. However, Barbie has been inspiring enthusiasts for generations, so it’s no wonder that all-things pink continue to be on-trend.

Adult Barbie and Ken costumes

“Barbie” Movie Women’s Barbie Cowgirl Costume

Cowgirl-up with this pink jumpsuit that’s designed just like the one worn by Barbie in the Western scene. It’s adorned with stars on the collar and flared legs and comes with a bandana. Pair it with your favorite cowgirl boots and a Western-style hat, and you’ll look like you just stepped off of the set of the movie.

“Barbie” Movie Men’s Ken Cowboy Costume

This cowboy shirt is just like the one Ken wore in the Barbie movie. It’s made of stretchy material with fringe and includes a pink bandana. Add matching pants and cowboy boots to complete the look.

Pink Boucle Costume Dress for Women

Nothing says Barbie quite like a pink dress. You’ll feel fabulous in this U-neckline minidress in a vibrant pink hue. Complete it with stylish shoes for a look that’s sure to be the hit of the Halloween party. An edgy belt is included.

Men’s Ken Costume Box

If you like the idea of dressing up as a collectible Ken doll, this unique costume is for you. Simply choose your look and top it off with the all-star Ken box. You’ll look good enough to place on a shelf. It’s made of pink fabric with a plastic display “window” for a fun look that will be the talk of any Halloween event.

Child Barbie and Ken costumes

Barbie Roller Blade Costume for Girls

A young Barbie fan can look like the vintage roller-blading doll and re-enact the roller-blading scene in the movie with this adorable costume. The included accessory set features knee and elbow pads, a colorful leotard and a visor.

“Barbie” Movie Pink Jumpsuit Costume

This adorable pink jumpsuit is perfect for any young fan who wants to look as if they are heading to Barbieland to celebrate Halloween. The all-pink one-piece costume has a tie at the waist and the Barbie logo on the chest. It comes with a headband to top off the look.

Kids Inflatable Barbie Car Costume

Kids love costumes that are out-of-the-ordinary, like this Barbie-themed option that consists of an inflatable Barbie car. And since the pink sports car is one of the most popular accessories of the stylish doll, it makes sense that it would show up as a costume this Halloween.

Baby Barbie and Ken costumes

Sztylong Princess Pink Costume for Babies

Your little one will be pretty in pink with this plaid cotton dress that’s adorned with ruffles, frills and a bow. It comes with a bow headband for the perfect finishing touch. You can choose from sizes 3 to 24 months.

Imekis Baby’s Formal Suit

With suspenders and a bow tie, this ensemble will give your baby a Barbicore style that Ken would be proud of. The dapper set includes a printed romper and overalls that come in sizes 0 to 24 months.

Barbie T-shirt and Short Set for Babies

The Barbie logo is front and center on this t-shirt that comes with pink Barbie logo shorts. Made of soft jersey material, it’s a sweet set that can be dressed up with fun accessories for a casual but cute Barbie-inspired look.

Pet Barbie and Ken costumes

Doggy Parton Pink Collared Cowgirl Dress

If you’re dressing up as Barbie and plan to take your pooch along for the Halloween festivities, this pink cowgirl pet costume is the perfect choice. With fringe and a belt with a star buckle, your best four-legged friend will be on-trend. It’s available in sizes ranging from X-small to XX-large.

Mesinurs Dog Wig

With this Ken-style wig, your dog will be the talk of the Halloween party. It features elastic straps that are easy for any fashion-forward pup to wear.

Yewong Pet Metallic Hat and Bandana

This Western-style shimmery hat and paisley bandana is made for dogs and comes in a choice of neon or pastel pink. The one-size-fits-all combo fits dogs of various sizes and breeds.

