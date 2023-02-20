Which ‘Attack on Titan’ hoodie is best?

“Attack on Titan” is a dark series that’s become one of the most well-known animes ever produced. It started off as a manga story in 2009 before sitting on the shelf for years. Later, the writer was encouraged to flesh out the characters and turn it into an anime series. It was uphill from there as “Attack on Titan” became immensely popular in Japan, the U.S. and around the world.

Today, “Attack on Titan’s” imagery can be found in movies, video games and merchandise. Hoodies in particular are widely available and feature the incredible artwork from the show. The best “Attack on Titan” hoodie is the Scout Regiment Hoodie, which is a cross between a cosplay outfit and a casual sweatshirt.

What to know before you buy an ‘Attack on Titan’ hoodie

Story premise

“Attack on Titan” follows the story of Eren Yeager, a young man who vows to eliminate the Titans who killed his mother and destroyed his hometown. Yeager and his friends live in a city called Paradis, which is surrounded by enormous walls that act as barriers to keep the Titans out. Humans are nearly extinct but the few that remain live safely within these walls — sort of. Yeager joins the Survey Corps, or Scout Regiment, a branch of the military that hunts down these Titans and attempts to destroy them.

‘Attack on Titan’ logo

The main logo for “Attack on Titan” is the same image used for the Scout Regiment. This branch of the military are explorers who both hunt down Titans and reclaim territory for humans. Its image is of two intersecting feathered wings, one blue and one white, that are meant to symbolize the “Wings of Freedom.” There is often a gray and white shield behind them as well. This is the primary image that’s used in “Attack on Titan” merchandise, including hoodies.

What to look for in a quality ‘Attack on Titan’ hoodie

Design options

If you like a particular style of hoodie, it’s always good to have various options for graphics. Certain high-quality hoodies stick with an overall motif while offering several different main graphics. These usually consist of the same design used on the sleeves and back while the main chest graphic can be swapped out for different designs.

Cosplay hoodies

Cosplay is an important part of anime culture. Fans of the show will often dress up to look like their favorite characters from the show with the aim of matching their outfits almost exactly. Some clothing manufacturers have managed to bridge the gap between high-quality cosplay and comfortable everyday clothing.

All-over-print

All-over-print hoodies are a unique way to show your fandom for the show. They are infinitely more creative and colorful than standard graphic hoodies. All-over-print hoodies use a large graphic that covers every inch of the hoodie’s exterior. For example, you can find one with an image of Eren Yeager as he stands before the city’s gates with a Titan in the background. This image will cover the entire hoodie including the sleeves, hood and back.

How much you can expect to spend on an ‘Attack on Titan’ hoodie

“Attack on Titan” hoodies cost $25-$50.

‘Attack on Titan’ hoodie FAQ

Are there ‘Attack on Titan’ hoodies that aren’t from the Scout Regiment?

A. The Scout Regiment logo is the main logo of the “Attack on Titan” series. Therefore, most hoodies do feature this image. However, you can find “Attack on Titan” hoodies that just show characters from the show, the written version of the “Attack on Titan” logo and other images from the manga.

Are there ‘Attack on Titan’ boys and girls hoodies?

A. Yes, there are “Attack on Titan” hoodies made for boys and girls. They often come in the same style as the adult hoodies but with smaller size variations.

What’s the best ‘Attack on Titan’ hoodie to buy?

Top ‘Attack on Titan’ hoodie

Attack on Titan Scout Regiment Hoodie

What you need to know: Take the battle to the Titans in this Scout Regiment hoodie with features of the show’s military uniforms.

What you’ll love: The “Attack on Titan” logo shows proudly on the left sleeve while military style pockets and a Scout Regiment name badge are stitched to the front. The front is a full zip to allow for more comfortability when the weather gets warm. There’s a large Scout Regiment logo on the back as well.

What you should consider: This hoodie only comes in two colors: black and green.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Attack on Titan’ hoodie for the money

Attack on Titan Anime Hoodie

What you need to know: This hoodie includes several different versions of the chest graphic, all with various characters and sayings from the show.

What you’ll love: If you like the general concept of this hoodie, you’ll be able to choose the specific chest graphic that you prefer. Each version has Japanese writings on the sleeves and a large Scout Regiment logo on the back. Chest graphics include various characters and slight color changes.

What you should consider: This hoodie only comes in a black base color with white writings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.