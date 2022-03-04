Which open-front cardigan is best?

A comfortable cardigan is a must-have for every wardrobe. Multifunctional and stylish, it can be a smart addition to casual looks and a cozy complement to office attire. While many cardigans feature buttons or fastens of some type, open-front cardigans simply drape along the front, and do not close. They’re perfect for the fall and spring season, when you want to layer but also want a bit of breathability.

If you’re looking for a comfortable and soft open-front cardigan to add to your wardrobe, this Long-Sleeve Hacci Open-Front Cardigan with Pockets is the one. It’s comfortable and stylish and features two small accent pockets on the front.

What to know before you buy an open-front cardigan

Design

Open-front cardigans come in many styles, from short and preppy styles to long boho tunics. The open-front means that it does not have any fastenings. If you need a cardigan that has buttons or fastens, look around at some of the other styles out there.

Fit

The fit of the cardigan can either make you look classy and put-together or very relaxed and casual. Most open-front cardigans tend toward the cozy and loose style. This design is perfect for pairing with jeans, leggings or even a dress. If you want to wear an open-front cardigan but don’t want to appear too casual, look for designs that fit snug around the arms and upper body.

Color

Cardigans come in every color, but there are a few trusty shades that go with everything. White cardigans are always popular and are perfect for the spring and summer. If you’re shopping for cooler seasons, consider brown, charcoal, dark navy or maroon to complement the rest of your winter wardrobe.

What to look for in a quality open-front cardigan

Fabric

Cardigans are often made of synthetic or natural fibers, which affects both the feel of the garment and its price. Some synthetic yarns look and feel great but may not offer the same longevity. When possible, opt for open-front cardigans that contain wool, cashmere or cotton, as these materials tend to last longer.

Stitching

Quality open-front cardigans should have neat, straight stitching. Uneven hems or irregular stitching can make the cardigan hang at an odd angle. Turn the cardigan inside out to check for any loose threads, and try pulling gently on the seam to check for inconsistencies.

Pockets

Many open-front cardigans come with pockets of varying sizes. Some are tiny and are only decorative, while others are big and can hold a phone or a wallet. While it’s always great to have pockets, some longer styles tend to look frumpy when the pockets have heavy items in them. And if you weigh them down too much, the pockets may sag over time.

How much you can expect to spend on an open-front cardigan

Open-front cardigans vary in price depending on the brand and the material. Pieces made from synthetic fibers and blends typically cost $30-$45. Most luxury brand cardigans made from wool and cashmere cost $80-$200.

Open-front cardigan FAQ

How do I hang a cardigan without stretching it out?

A. Hanging a cardigan by its natural shoulders often causes sagging and pinches in the fabric. Try folding it in half first, with sleeves lined up, and position the hanger across it. You should position the hook of the hanger in between the sleeve and the body of the sweater. Then, fold the sleeves over the hanger, tuck them under the bottom bar, and repeat the maneuver with the body. This trick keeps cardigans in place without stretching them out.

Can I wash my open-front cardigan in a washing machine?

A. It depends on the material, so it’s best to check the care instructions on the label. However, most knit cardigans will last longer if you wash them by hand and lay them out flat to dry.

What are the best open-front cardigans to buy?

Top open-front cardigan

Long-Sleeve Hacci Open-Front Cardigan with Pockets

What you need to know: This cozy open-front cardigan is perfect for layering and features several flattering design accents.

What you’ll love: It fits tight around your wrist and flares out to create a flattering, drape-like silhouette. The small pockets on the front are a sweet accent and can hold smaller items like chapstick or business cards. It’s made of rayon and polyester and is machine washable.

What you should consider: It only comes in two colors: burgundy and charcoal.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top open-front cardigan for money

Merokeety Women’s Long-Sleeve Soft Chunky Open-Front Cardigan

What you need to know: This oversized popcorn yarn cardigan comes in dozens of colors and has more than 20,000 positive reviews.

What you’ll love: A perfect everyday garment, this cardigan is inexpensive, beautiful and comfortable. The fabric is extremely soft and warm, and the colors are gorgeous. The relaxed fit is flattering, and the pockets are large enough for a wallet or an oversized phone.

What you should consider: Some buyers suggest buying one size up for a more relaxed fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

JM Collection Open-Front Cardigan

What you need to know: This rayon and polyester cardigan features gold accent buttons on the sleeve, giving it an elevated look that’s perfect for the office.

What you’ll love: Suitable for the business meetings or dressed-up brunches, this cardigan has a classic design. It’s lightweight, fitted and comfortable. The cardigan has a classic silhouette and runs true to size.

What you should consider: It has fairly limited sizing options.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

