Which pashmina scarf is best?

Pashminas are beautiful scarves originally from Kashmir, India. They are soft to the touch, comfortable to wear and an elegant addition to any wardrobe. Because they come in a variety of styles, sizes and designs, they are easy to pair with almost any outfit. For a stunning yet versatile pashmina scarf, the Achillea Soft Silky Reversible Paisley Pashmina Shawl is the best.

What to know before you buy a pashmina scarf

Design

Pashminas are available in a range of beautiful designs and colors, ranging from plain or minimal prints to unique, flamboyant patterns. The ends could be plain or decorated with frills or tassels. The simple yet artistic design of pashmina scarves makes them a classy addition to almost any outfit and wardrobe.

Style

Pashminas are versatile and can be worn on almost any occasion. They can be styled, draped or tied in several ways to reflect your mood and style. For instance, if you have a laid-back style, you can drape your scarf over a mini dress where it hangs loosely across your shoulders. You can also tie it into a knot around your neck on colder days or use it as a head covering.

Weather

Most pashmina scarves are light, warm and cozy. However, if the weather is on the chillier side you should get a pashmina that is thick and large. This lets you wrap it around your body comfortably and stay warm. If the weather is hot and your pashmina will be used just as an accessory, stick to one that is lighter and thinner so it doesn’t weigh you down or make you feel too hot.

What to look for in a quality pashmina scarf

Feel

Authentic pashmina scarves are made from a type of wool called cashmere or pashmina, which grows on the underbelly of Himalayan goats. Some are made from a mixture of this with silk or viscose to improve its appearance. Regardless of its composition, your pashmina shouldn’t be rough or scratchy. It should feel soft and comfortable. The cashmere used to make authentic pashminas is hypoallergenic, so if your scarf feels scratchy and causes an allergic reaction, it may be low-quality.

Uneven weave

The weave of original pashminas should be uneven and irregular. This is because they are made through a special hand-weaving process using a handloom. If your pashmina has been machine-made, it will appear even. The best way to check this is by holding it up against a direct source of light to see the weave’s irregularity. Additionally, your pashmina shouldn’t be transparent, as this also indicates low quality.

Appearance

A pashmina scarf of high quality should either be matte in appearance or should have a slight, dull sheen to it due to its natural fibers. If your scarf appears too shiny, it may be mixed with poor-quality materials.

You can also check the scarf’s quality by rubbing it against your fingers. If it generates any static electricity, it could be an indication of high amounts of synthetic fibers, meaning it will not last as long as an original pashmina.

How much you can expect to spend on a pashmina scarf

Depending on the size and make of the scarf, it costs about $10-$30.

Pashmina scarf FAQ

Can pashmina be washed?

A. Yes. You can wash your pashmina using either warm or cold water and mild detergent. After washing, lay your pashmina flat or spread it out and let it dry. Never twist or wring it, as this may crease the fabric.

Can pashmina be ironed?

A. Yes, pashminas can be ironed but they don’t need to be. Their fibers are already smooth so if you have to iron, do so at a low temperature to avoid ruining your scarf.

Is pashmina more expensive than cashmere?

A. Yes. Though both materials are similar, pashmina is derived in a specific way, is softer and more comfortable than cashmere, and as such tends to be more expensive.

How do you care for a pashmina scarf?

A. Always dry clean, or hand-wash your scarf with lukewarm water and a gentle detergent.

What’s the best pashmina scarf to buy?

Top pashmina scarf

Achillea Soft Silky Reversible Paisley Pashmina Shawl

What you need to know: This is a reversible pashmina scarf lined with fringes.

What you’ll love: It is long and large enough to use as a shawl or even a small throw blanket. The beautiful tapestry and paisley designs are colorful, intricately patterned and can easily amp up any outfit. The fabric drapes nicely on your body, does not fade over time and comes in 41 designs and colors.

What you should consider: Some reviewers report disparities in color shades.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pashmina scarf for the money

Gearonic Pashmina Scarf Winter Shawl Wrap

What you need to know: This is a long, stylish plain-colored scarf made from high-quality pashmina and silk.

What you’ll love: This simple yet chic scarf is lightweight and breathable enough to wear on hot days. It comes in 15 solid colors that are easy to style and pair with your outfits. The fabric is smooth against the skin and comfortable, making it great for all-day wear.

What you should consider: The fabric is light and is not the best for cold weather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Becolored Paisley Pashmina Silk Scarf

What you need to know: This is a beautiful two-tone reversible scarf with tassels.

What you’ll love: There are delicate, luxurious paisley patterns and solid colors available for this simple, classy style. It is soft and has a delicate look that makes it suitable for events such as festivals or weddings.

What you should consider: The size might be smaller than indicated.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

