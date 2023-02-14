Rock a long, red coat like Rihanna’s from the Super Bowl before winter is over

Channel the superstar’s chic, casual look with one of these bold winter coats

Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl halftime show performance was buzzworthy for many reasons. At her first live performance since 2018, the singer performed a thrilling sampling of some of her top hits, revealed a baby bump to announce her second pregnancy and wore a simple but striking all-red ensemble that matched the show’s tone perfectly.

But it was the voluminous sleeping bag coat she donned for the finale that was the real showstopper.

If you’d like to borrow a page from Rihanna’s Super Bowl style book, these long, red coats and jackets can give you a similar vibe, so you look fabulous and stay warm through the end of winter.

Who inspired Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl look?

For the halftime show, Rihanna kept her look fairly simple, though it certainly made a statement. Instead of multiple costume changes, she stuck to a red canvas flight suit, which she unzipped to show off the matching catsuit and leather corset she wore beneath. She finished off her stunning casual outfit with red sneakers.

While she wore the all-red look for the entire show, Rihanna took the outfit up a notch for the finale by adding an iconic red leather maxi sleeping bag coat designed by Pieter Mulier, the creative director behind the Alaia fashion label. The pop star hasn’t confirmed the look’s inspiration, but there’s been speculation that she wore the coat as a tribute to the late Andre Leon Talley, a fashion editor and stylist who died in January 2022.

Talley was known for wearing a similar blanket coat from designer Norma Kamali and was friends with the singer, so Rihanna’s jacket is believed to be an homage.

Best long, red, Rihanna-inspired coats

Orolay Thickened Down Long Puffer Jacket

This red down jacket is warm enough for cold weather with insulating down filler, but it still earns plenty of style points with its puffer design. It also features two reflective zipper pockets that are lined to warm your hands and ribbed cuffs to keep out the cold.

Amazon Essentials Heavyweight Diamond Quilted Knee-Length Puffer Coat

This red puffer jacket is long but offers a knee-length hem that makes it wearable for every day. It features a front zipper closure, two front slant pockets and a flattering diamond quilted design. It also has a hood to keep out the chill.

Wantdo Packable Down Hooded Down Jacket

This deep red parka jacket is made of 100% nylon, so it offers a waterproof exterior and traps body heat. It also has a flattering silhouette that doesn’t look bulky and a drawstring hood to protect your head from the wind.

Tommy Hilfiger Mid-Length Hooded Down Jacket

This stylish down jacket features a stand-up collar, a drawstring hood and down insulation to keep you warm. It also packs easily for trips with the included travel pouch and has two hidden zipper side pockets to protect your valuables.

Orolay Quilted Winter Long Down Coat

Despite its puffer design, this red down coat nips in at the waist to flatter your figure with a slim fit. It also provides plenty of storage space with two side-entry pockets and an interior zippered pocket, as well as a detachable hood for extreme cold weather.

Steve Madden Long Chevron Maxi Puffer Coat

If bright red isn’t your color, this wine-colored maxi puffer jacket offers a more subdued take on Rihanna’s iconic look. It is lined with fleece to keep you warm and has allover chevron quilting and a fitted silhouette to accentuate your curves.

Land’s End Down Winter Coat

Another midlength style, this red down coat offers a comfortable, flattering fit that you can wear every day. It has a 100% water-resistant nylon shell and ethically sourced goose down fill to keep you warm and dry. The quilted lines also help enhance your figure without adding any bulk.

Orolay Long Puffer Down Coat

This loose-fitting red puffer coat has a hem that hits midcalf for plenty of coverage in cold winter weather. It also has a large hood and two large front pockets that can hold a smartphone and more. It’s water-repellent and windproof, too.

Columbia Autumn Park Down Mid Jacket

This down-filled jacket has an attached, adjustable hood and binding at the cuffs to keep you warm even in chilly winter weather. It also features zippered hand pockets and 650-fill power down insulation. It’s machine-washable.

Orolay Puffer Down Maxi Coat

This long, hooded puffer coat has a concealed zip-and-snap placket to give its front a close, streamlined fit. It’s also made of a high-density, water-resistant and windproof material that can keep warm and dry. It has two side-entry pockets.

