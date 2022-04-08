Which baby bath set is best?

Since a baby’s skin is delicate and sensitive, they can’t use the same products that adults or big kids use during their bath or shower. Whether you’re looking for bath products for a new mom or yourself, one of the best ways to get all your baby bath items is to buy a bath set.

For a bath set suitable for a baby with sensitive skin, The Honest Company Soapsox Fragrance-Free Whale Bath Gift Set is a top choice. It comes with everything needed to wash and moisturize your baby’s skin, including an antimicrobial whale sponge and terrycloth.

What to know before you buy a baby bath set

What items come in a baby bath set?

Baby bath sets come in all different sizes and include a variety of products. The most basic bath sets consist of shampoo, body wash and lotion. Additional bathing and skincare products are bubble bath, conditioner and diaper cream. Larger bath sets may include washcloths, towels, baby wipes, baby safe Q-tips and even baby bath toys.

Tips for bathing your baby

Never leave your baby alone in the bath. Babies are known for maneuvering out of safe places, and even an inch of water can be dangerous.

Take careful notice of the water temperature. Water that seems the right temperature to you may still be too hot for a new baby. Aim to get the water temperature at about 75 degrees.

Keep baby warm. Since babies can get cold quickly, make sure to dry off your baby as soon as you're done with the bath. You can also regularly pour warm water over your baby's body during the bath.

Bathe in moderation. Unless a baby is messy, they don't need to be bathed every day. You also don't need a lot of soap or shampoo.

What to look for in a quality baby bath set

Ingredients

Babies have sensitive skin that can’t handle all the ingredients used in most shampoo or bubble bath products. Fragrance is one of the top ingredients to avoid in baby bath products. While most of us love a sweet-smelling lotion, fragrance can cause skin allergies in both babies and adults. Parabens, phthalates and formaldehyde-releasing preservatives are other ingredients to avoid.

Product size

When looking at a bath set, pay attention to the size of the products included in the set. Some sets have travel-size items instead of full-size, which lowers the value and will be used up faster. However, if you’re looking to try a new product, a travel-size bath set is a great option.

No-tear formula

If you have a wiggly baby and you’re worried about shampoo or soap getting in their eyes, look for products with a no-tear formula. However, many no-tear products are formulated with questionable ingredients, so you might want to opt for a no-tear formula with a clean ingredient list.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby bath set

Depending on how large the bath set is and what items are included, a baby bath set costs $10-$100.

Baby bath set FAQ

How often do I need to bathe my baby?

A. Before a baby’s umbilical cord falls off, they need to be given a sponge bath every few days. After that, you don’t want to dry out your baby’s skin by giving them more than three or four baths a week. However, if your baby has an accident or gets messy, it’s OK to bathe them as needed.

What time of day is best to give my baby a bath?

A. There’s no right or wrong time to bathe your baby, and it usually depends on their schedule. However, many parents find that bathing their baby right before bed helps establish a routine and creates a soothing and calming atmosphere for bedtime.

What’s the best baby bath set to buy?

Top baby bath set

The Honest Company Soapsox Fragrance-Free Whale Bath Gift Set

What you need to know: Since this bath set is fragrance-free, it’s okay for all babies, especially those with sensitive skin.

What you’ll love: In addition to being fragrance-free, the included whale sponge is antimicrobial and machine-washable. This set also includes a full-size shampoo and body wash, conditioner, face and body lotion and bubble bath.

What you should consider: This bath set isn’t tear-free, so you should avoid contact with your baby’s eyes.

Where to buy: Sold by BuyBuyBaby

Top baby bath set for the money

Johnson’s 7-Piece Bath Discovery Baby Gift Set

What you need to know: This affordable and comprehensive bath set includes everything needed before, during and after your baby’s bath.

What you’ll love: All products in this bath set are hypoallergenic and free from dyes, parabens and phthalates. It also comes in a reusable bath caddy to keep all bath time products easy to access.

What you should consider: Most of the products have fragrances and might not be suitable for babies with sensitive skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and BuyBuyBaby

Worth checking out

Baby Dove + Nuby Splish Splash Bathtime Fun Bath Set

What you need to know: With bath products, toys and a rinse pail, this is a fun starter bath set.

What you’ll love: Included in this set is a full-size shampoo, wash and lotion, as well as five stacking cups, a bath duck and a rinse pail. All products are free of dyes, parabens and phthalates.

What you should consider: It’s one of the more expensive bath sets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

