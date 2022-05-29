Which BOB stroller is best?

Are you a new parent who loves to spend their time outdoors, but you hate the idea of having to leave your baby at home? If you’ve ever tried to take your traditional stroller off-road, you’ve probably learned that most weren’t built for anything beyond smooth payment.

BOB strollers were designed for you to take running, hiking or off-roading, so they are the first choice of parents who are looking to turn a walk with their baby into more of an adventure. There are different models of BOB strollers to fit your needs, but our top pick is the BOB Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 Stroller.

What to know before you buy a BOB stroller

Your child’s age

BOB strollers aren’t for every child, at least not right away. These strollers were designed for babies who are already six months old and can sit up, so this shouldn’t be your baby’s first and only stroller. However, they last longer than most strollers and can accommodate children up to 75 pounds, which far exceeds the weight limit of most other strollers.

Portability

Given their unique design and ability to go off-road, BOB strollers are more rugged, which also means that they weigh more than the typical stroller. They do fold, but they aren’t as compact as other strollers. If you’re looking for a convenient, portable stroller that is easy to pack up and take from place to place, this might not be the best option for you.

Budget

If you don’t plan to utilize your BOB stroller for what it was designed to do, it’s probably not worth the investment because they are the most expensive strollers on the market. Jogging strollers can be an excellent alternative. However, if you are outdoorsy and want to bring your baby along on your excursions, there isn’t a better option out there.



What to look for in a quality BOB stroller

Brakes

BOB strollers get great reviews from parents, especially running connoisseurs who rave about the brake system of the strollers. BOB offers models that have handbrakes to give you maximum control of the stroller, which is ideal for downhill strolls or runs.

Reclining positions

The benefits aren’t only for you. BOB strollers offer a variety of reclining positions for your child. The ability to recline at different angles allows them to nap, relax or sit up and enjoy the view.

Handlebars

BOB strollers have handles that are adjustable depending on your height, which is ideal when going for a run with your child. This is also a bonus for partners that are different in height.

How much you can expect to spend on a BOB stroller

A BOB stroller is a top-of-the-line stroller with many bells and whistles, placing it on the higher end of the price range. Depending on the model, a BOB stroller can cost between $450-$800.

BOB stroller FAQ

How do you clean a BOB stroller?

A. Use a mild soap and brush to scrub any area of the stroller that may be dirty. You can lightly spray the stroller down with water. Unfortunately, you cannot remove the fabric inlay to wash separately. If you do wash the fabric, make sure you have time to let it dry before the next use.

Is the BOB stroller compatible with all infant carriers?

A. Yes! BOB strollers are compatible with Britax, Chicco and Maxi Cosi. Before purchasing a stroller or carrier, it’s always best to refer to the manufacturer’s guide to make sure it’s compatible with your needs.

What’s the best BOB stroller?

Top BOB stroller

BOB Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 Stroller

What you need to know: This stroller has extra-large tires, which allow for easy and smooth movements for both the runner and the child on any terrain.

What you’ll love: Loaded with storage compartments, you’ll be able to pack everything you and your child need on all of your outings. The ultra-padded seats and Infinite Recline offers maximum comfort for your child while they explore their surroundings or enjoy a peaceful nap.

What you should consider: Some customers have noted a squeaky noise from the tires.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top BOB stroller for the money

BOB Rambler Jogging Stroller

What you need to know: This easy-to-use, fold and pack BOB stroller is perfect for those who want to hit the road and explore with their child.

What you’ll love: This stroller can hold a child up to 75 pounds, which is substantially higher than other brands and models. It also allows for longer usage, so you can go further. The single-handed recline system allows you to change the position of the child with a quick squeeze of a button.

What you should consider: It has been mentioned that even though the weight allowance is higher, the seat is smaller than others and could be snug on some children at the higher weight allowance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

BOB Alterrain Jogging Stroller

What you need to know: This is the ultimate running stroller and comes with an ergonomic handbrake and swivel locking front wheel to handle all types of terrains.

What you’ll love: This stroller is made for all types of weather and comes with a 100% waterproof canopy and UPF 50+ shield. The high-performance reflective fabric is ideal for darker days, city traffic and hikes.

What you should consider: This stroller is on the more expensive side of the BOB models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

