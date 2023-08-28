The monochromatic brown makeup look is perfect for fall

Recently, you may have noticed TikTok makeup influencers have taken to creating monochromatic makeup looks utilizing various shades of brown. The viral trend, dubbed latte makeup or espresso makeup, gives a sultry, bronzed look that always looks sophisticated and is easily worn for day or night. While it became popular in the summer, latte makeup is the perfect look for fall since it plays on warmer brown hues and metallics, including bronze, gold and copper.

How to replicate the latte makeup look

To create a latte or espresso makeup look, you’ll need to focus on color and finish. For color, pick products in various shades of brown, from light brown to chocolate. Your lip color should be a nude brown that somewhat matches your natural lip color. Latte makeup tends to utilize cosmetics with a radiant or shimmering finish, to create a glowing effect. You can choose to mix radiant-finish products with matte- or natural-finish products if you want a more subtle look.

Base

Start with a primer to help lock in your subsequent products. For your base, you may choose a tinted moisturizer, BB or CC cream or foundation. Any level of coverage is appropriate for this look. It just depends on your preference and intended activity. If you want a glowy version of the look, opt for a base product with a radiant finish or subtle shimmer. Apply concealer as wanted.

Bronzer

Bronzer is key to any latte makeup look. Apply a healthy amount to the contours of your cheeks and blend well. You may choose a powder, cream or liquid bronzer depending on your preference, but remember to pick a bronzer that’s only one to two shades darker than your skin tone for a natural look.

Eyes

Bronzed eyelids tie a latte makeup look together. When choosing products, pick matte brown hues or shimmering bronzy metallics. There are a number of methods and products you can use to create this effect, and it all depends on your preference and how much effort you feel like putting in.

Eyeshadow sticks or liquid eyeshadow take minimal effort and can often be applied with fingers. If you’re more skilled at applying eyeshadow, you may want to pick an eyeshadow palette with various shades of brown and create a sultry smoky eye.

You may also want to line your eyes with eyeliner. Choose a chocolate brown hue or a caramel hue for a subtler look. You can also add a pop of gold (using gold eyeliner or eyeshadow) to the inner creases of your eyes and your brow bone. Finish with brown or black mascara.

Lips

Espresso makeup includes a neutral lip color. For a simple glossy look, choose a sheer lip gloss or lip balm with a subtle brown tint. If you want to go bolder, try a nude brown lip liner before finishing with a balm or gloss.

Highlighter

Highlighter is an optional step for latte makeup, but it can create a punchier glow, if that’s what you’re going for. Pick shades that play off of brown such as gold or copper, rather than whiter or pinker highlighters. Apply it to the highest points of your cheeks.

Best products for latte makeup

Rare Beauty Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer

Our testers love this product because it blends well and comes in a vast number of shades. The light coverage base has a radiant finish, making it the perfect face product for a glowing latte makeup look.

Make Up For Ever HD Skin Matte Velvet Undetectable Longwear Blurring Powder Foundation

If you’re looking for a base with full coverage, this waterproof, matte-finish powder foundation is an excellent choice. It blurs imperfections and provides a natural, undetectable look without creasing or caking.

Patrick Ta Major Sculpt Creme Contour & Powder Bronzer Duo

This two-in-one product includes a luminous cream bronzer, used for shaping and defining, and a talc-free bronzing powder, which adds a natural warmth. It gives you a natural-looking, sun-kissed glow and sculpted appearance, without any unwanted orange tones.

L’Oreal True Match Lumi Glotion

This drugstore face bronzer has a hydrating shea butter formula that enhances your natural skin tone and provides a flattering glow. Use it alone or mix it into your favorite liquid foundation.

NYX Professional Makeup Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil

Line your eyes with this easy-to-use retractable pencil, which comes in a coffee-like brown hue.

Armani Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow

This long-lasting liquid shadow is easy to apply and blend with your fingers. For the latte look, use a neutral, matte shade like 30 on your lid, then apply a darker, matte shade like 36 in the crease.

Nude Gold Eyeshadow Palette

With 15 different shades of brown in matte, metallic, natural and shimmer finishes, this palette has all the eyeshadow hues you need to create an espresso-inspired smoky eye.

NYX Professional Makeup Suede Matte Lip Liner

This affordable lip liner glides on easily and is richly pigmented. Sandstorm, a true nude with soft brown undertones, is the perfect shade to create a neutral lip.

Nars Afterglow Lip Balm in Laguna

This sheer lip balm has a hint of bronze with gold shimmer. It hydrates lips while providing a natural yet enhanced look.

Nudestix Nudies Matte + Glow Core

A matte cream blush stick that has a shimmering core, this easy-to-apply product can be used on cheeks, eyelids and even lips. Tan glow is a neutral golden bronze shade perfect for an espresso makeup look.

