Tarte’s first makeup products were developed in 1999 and went on sale in 2000, focusing on creating glamorous looks with natural ingredients.

Which Tarte eyeshadow palette is best?

Tarte Cosmetics offers a variety of eyeshadow palette options, and there are a lot of factors to consider in choosing the right one for you. These factors include ingredients, form, color and whether you prefer a matte, shimmer or metallic finish. If you’re looking for a high-quality Tarte eyeshadow palette with a wide selection of colors, Tartelette Amazonian Clay Matte Palette is a top choice. The clay form is easy to blend, and the shades are arranged in three rows to suggest which colors to use together.

What to know before you buy a Tarte eyeshadow palette

Like all Tarte palettes, eyeshadows come in a range of different forms with a lot of factors to consider. There are a few things to take into account before making your choice.

Ingredients

The skin around your eyes is extremely delicate and can be very sensitive to chemicals. If you have particularly sensitive eyes or skin, you should avoid eyeshadows that include mineral oils, parabens or fragrances. All Tarte cosmetics, including their eyeshadow palettes, are cruelty-free and free of mineral oil, triclosan, sodium lauryl sulfate, gluten, parabens and phthalates. Although Tarte does offer a range of vegan makeup options, not all of the eyeshadow palettes are vegan.

Form

While pressed powder eyeshadows are the most common, eyeshadows are also available in cream, baked cream and loose powder. All of Tarte’s eyeshadow palettes are pressed powder form, which users generally find to be the easiest to apply and blend. They are also best to avoid mess when applying so less product is wasted.

Eye color

If you are looking to use your eyeshadow to bring out the color in your eyes, you should look at a standard color wheel. Using the wheel, look for the color to the left of your eye color for a soft everyday look. Select a color on the opposite side to your eye color for a dramatic or bold eye look. For example, if you have blue eyes, purple eyeshadow will compliment them for a soft everyday look, and rust-brown will create a bolder smokey eye. You should choose deep purples and greens for a dramatic look on brown eyes.

What to look for in a quality Tarte eyeshadow palette

Color

The most fun part of eyeshadow palettes is that you get a range of different shades to play with. If you are looking to create an everyday, neutral eyeshadow look, choosing a palette with a lot of cool-toned matte colors will be best. If you want to create a dramatic look for a night out, you should select a palette with a lot of highly pigmented colors and shimmers. Tarte’s range of eyeshadow palettes is extensive and the selection of which colors are right for you is a personal preference.

Finish

Tarte eyeshadows are available with matte, shimmer, metallic or frosted finish. If you are looking for a highly pigmented color with no shimmer or shine, a matte palette is a great choice. If you prefer your eyeshadow to be shiny like metal, you should select a palette with a lot of metallic colors. If you are looking for sheer colors to layer or add some sparkle, a palette with shimmer colors will be the right choice. If you want your eyeshadow to have a lot of shine and iridescence, you should choose one of Tarte’s frosted finish palettes.

How much you can expect to spend on a Tarte eyeshadow palette

The price of Tarte eyeshadow palettes varies based on size, finish, and whether the item is a limited edition. You can expect to pay $19-$60 per palette.

Tarte eyeshadow palette FAQ

Should you apply dark or light eyeshadow colors first?

A. While this is a matter of personal preference, you will get the most versatility out of your colors by applying the lightest shade first over your eyelid, all the way up to your brow bone. You can then apply a medium shade over your eyelid and the darkest shade in your crease.

Do you need to use eyeshadow primer?

A. If you want your eyeshadow to go on evenly and smoothly, an eyeshadow primer is a great choice. Primer will also make your eyeshadow last longer, especially powder eyeshadows.

What’s the best Tarte eyeshadow palette to buy?

Top Tarte eyeshadow palette

Tartelette Amazonian Clay Matte Palette

What you need to know: This palette includes 12 cool-toned neutral shades in pressed powder form. The eyeshadows have a matte finish.

What you’ll love: The colors are highly pigmented and easy to blend. The shades are arranged in three rows to suggest which colors to use together.

What you should consider: It has a slightly sweet smell that some users disliked. The formula is not vegan.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Top Tarte eyeshadow palette for the money

Tartelette Tease Palette

What you need to know: This palette includes four neutral matte shades and two shimmery shades in pressed powder form. It is a smaller palette that is great for traveling or carrying in your purse for touch-ups.

What you’ll love: The shades flatter a wide variety of eye colors and skin tones. The colors are easy to blend on your eyelid and are ideal for all skin types.

What you should consider: The colors were not as pigmented as other Tarte palettes. The formula is not vegan.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tarteist PRO Amazonian Clay Palette

What you need to know: This palette includes 16 matte and four microshimmer shades in pressed powder form. The shades are flattering on a range of skin tones.

What you’ll love: The colors are highly blendable on your eyelid and are long-lasting.

What you should consider: More expensive than other options, even though it is a larger size. The formula is not vegan.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

