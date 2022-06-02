Which Bobbi Brown products are best?

Bobbi Brown is a popular prestige beauty brand that empowers women to own their individuality. Founded in 1991, the brand has maintained its ethos of embracing your flaws and using makeup to enhance your natural beauty, not change what you look like.

From cult foundations to iconic highlighters, it offers a wide range of universally flattering products designed to create effortless looks for any occasion. Bobbi Brown’s Skin Longwear Weightless Foundation SPF 15 comes in a whopping 42 shades and is a great choice if you’re looking for long-lasting, buildable coverage.

What to know before you buy a Bobbi Brown product

Skin type

Whether you’re shopping for foundation or a new concealer, it’s important to understand your skin type. The wrong products for your skin type can spell disaster for how your makeup looks and your skin feels. Since products like foundation, blush, concealer and eyeshadow spend a lot of time being in close contact with the skin, you’ll want to make sure the products you choose work for your skin type and cater to your skin’s needs.

Finish

Face: Bobbi Brown’s foundations come in liquid, powder and stick formulations in both matte and dewy finishes. Its creamy corrector melts into the skin for a flawless finish and helps cover dark circles, puffiness and pigmentation without caking or creasing.

Bobbi Brown’s foundations come in liquid, powder and stick formulations in both matte and dewy finishes. Its creamy corrector melts into the skin for a flawless finish and helps cover dark circles, puffiness and pigmentation without caking or creasing. Eyes: The brand’s best-selling cream eyeshadow stick is available in a range of matte, metallic and shimmer shades. You’ll also find long-lasting mascaras and gel eyeliners to create a classic smoky eye or a crisp wing with ease.

The brand’s best-selling cream eyeshadow stick is available in a range of matte, metallic and shimmer shades. You’ll also find long-lasting mascaras and gel eyeliners to create a classic smoky eye or a crisp wing with ease. Cheeks: Bobbi Brown also offers bronzer, blush and highlighter palettes. The Pot Rouge for Lips and Cheeks is one of their most versatile products, thanks to its super creamy finish, and can be used on both the cheeks and lips to add a subtle hint of color without ever looking over the top.

Bobbi Brown also offers bronzer, blush and highlighter palettes. The Pot Rouge for Lips and Cheeks is one of their most versatile products, thanks to its super creamy finish, and can be used on both the cheeks and lips to add a subtle hint of color without ever looking over the top. Lips: Whether you’re looking for a natural lip tint, a high-shine lip gloss or a luxuriously creamy lipstick, Bobbi Brown has something for everyone.

What to look for in a quality Bobbi Brown product

Skin-loving ingredients

Bobbi Brown meticulously crafts its formulas to be safe, gentle and uncompromising in wear, performance and care. Most of its products have plenty of nourishing ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, botanical oils, plant extracts and more. Some of the most popular ingredients include shea butter, vitamin E, glycerin, olive oil and jojoba oil.

Shade variety

Shade diversity has always been Bobbi Brown’s standard. It was one of the first brands to create a diverse foundation range with about 30 shades. Today, the line offers an unmatched collection of shades and colors for every skin tone and undertone. You’ll also find a wide variety of lip colors, and each formula comes in at least 12 colors.

Wear time

Bobbi Brown’s formulas offer comfortable and long-lasting wear for up to 16 hours. Most of the brand’s foundations, eyeshadows, concealers and lipsticks last all day without budging or feeling heavy on the skin. You’ll also find its waterproof eyeliners and mascaras are strong enough to withstand a workout or humid weather.

SPF

Bobbi Brown also offers foundations and tinted moisturizers with SPF to protect your skin. Its Intensive Serum Foundation is perfect for the warmer weather as it has a 40 SPF, so your skin is protected from the sun. While makeup with SPF makes daily sun protection super easy, make sure you layer up with a good dose of the real deal and reapply it every two hours for consistent protection.

How much you can expect to spend on a Bobbi Brown product

Bobbi Brown’s products cost between $20-$100. The prices usually vary based on their formulations, sizes and ingredients. While the lipsticks from the brand cost between $29-$38, foundations and concealers are priced between $32-$72.

Bobbi Brown product FAQ

Is Bobbi Brown cruelty-free?

A. No, though Bobbi Brown stresses that the company does not conduct animal testing on their products except when required by law.

Do Bobbi Brown’s products contain parabens?

A. Most of Bobbi Brown’s products are free of both parabens and mineral oils. Be sure to check the product label if you are sensitive to parabens.

What’s the best Bobbi Brown product to buy?

Top Bobbi Brown product

Bobbi Brown Skin Longwear Weightless Foundation SPF 15

What you need to know: A best-selling foundation that helps control oil and excess shine for a mattified complexion that lasts all day.

What you’ll love: It feels incredibly lightweight and comfortable on the skin. A little goes a long way, and the creamy texture is easy to blend. It contains marine sugar cane and natural mineral powders to control excess oil. Its vegan-friendly formulation is free from parabens, sulfates and gluten. It offers buildable coverage and comes in 42 shades with a wide range of depths and undertones.

What you should consider: Some users found that its formula tends to dry too fast, which means you’ll have to blend it out more quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Ulta Beauty and Macy’s

Top Bobbi Brown product for the money

Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color

What you need to know: This lipstick feels like a lip balm and delivers a gorgeous, juicy burst of color that’s perfect for spring or summer.

What you’ll love: It’s sheer yet buildable and is extremely lightweight. It has a creamy and smooth formula that glides on effortlessly. It’s enriched with vitamin C, E and beeswax. The color lasts a long time, too, and it won’t dry out your lips.

What you should consider: The color tends to transfer a bit more easily than a stain lip color.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Ulta Beauty and Macy’s

Worth checking out

Bobbi Brown Vitamin-Enriched Face Base

What you need to know: This iconic primer has moisturizing benefits that help you create the perfect canvas for foundation application.

What you’ll love: This primer instantly smooths and plumps up the skin for your makeup base. It contains shea butter and vitamins B, C and E. It’s lightweight, non-greasy, absorbs quickly and ensures your makeup stays in place.

What you should consider: It comes in a bulky glass jar.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Ulta Beauty and Macy’s

