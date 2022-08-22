Which Aerin perfume is best?

Aerin Beauty is a luxury fragrance brand launched in 2012. It was founded by Aerin Lauder, granddaughter of beauty magnate Estee Lauder, as part of the lifestyle brand Aerin, which is an arm of the Estee Lauder company.

According to its founder, Aerin is a brand centered around living life beautifully and effortlessly. Aerin perfumes provide a range of floral fragrances with sweet and musky notes. For an Aerin perfume that combines class and quality, the Aerin Lilac Path Eau De Parfum is a good pick.

What to know before you buy an Aerin perfume

Occasion

Although preference plays a huge role in determining what fragrance to use at what time, some scents are best worn for particular occasions. For example, light, breezy scents would be preferable for day wear while heavy scents with more musk go better at nighttime. You can also select perfumes based on the season: summer, springtime, fall or winter.

Fragrance notes

Perfumes usually have three different notes; the key notes, heart notes and base notes, each noticeable at different times. The key notes, or top notes, are usually the scents gotten within the first few minutes. They tend to wear off after about half an hour and the next prominent notes are the heart notes. The base notes come last and linger the longest.

Application

When applying your perfume, there are certain places on your body where it lasts longer. The best places to apply your perfume are on your wrists and behind your ears, neck, chest, hair and even behind your knees. Generally, the larger the area on which you spray your perfume, the longer it will last.

Your body chemistry

Body chemistry differs with each person, and this might make the same fragrance smell different on different people. It is best to test perfume on your wrist or as a sample before making a purchase.

When testing, dab a little of the perfume on your skin, preferably when your skin is damp. After letting it sit for a while, do a sniff test to learn how well the perfume works with your body chemistry and whether you like it. Aerin perfumes provide a wide range of sample sizes you can test with before making your final choice.

What to look for in a quality Aerin perfume

Longevity

Aerin perfumes are high-quality and long-lasting. The fragrances with the highest concentration of oils (eau de parfum and extrait de parfum) last the longest, for about eight to 10 hours. Fragrances with more base notes than top or heart notes also seem to last the longest, as base notes always linger on the skin.

Design

Aerin perfumes come in glass bottles with beautiful lids that shimmer and mimic precious stones. The design is elegant and is carefully constructed to have a chic feminine appeal. Though the bottle and lid are consistent across fragrances, they vary in color.

Strong floral notes

When creating Aerin perfumes, the brand says that Aerin Lauder’s goal was to re-create scents that reminded her of places she’s been. That’s why most Aerin perfumes consist of floral or fruity notes from exotic places around the world.

How much you can expect to spend on Aerin perfumes

Depending on their fragrance and design, Aerin perfumes usually fall within the price range of $150-$350.

Aerin perfume FAQ

Do Aerin perfumes last long?

A. Yes. Some reviewers say they last a full day or more.

How do I store my Aerin perfume so it lasts?

A. Storing it at room temperature and away from direct sunlight is the best way to keep all its notes intact.

Will perfume damage my clothing?

A. Perfume can either be worn on the skin or on clothing. If you will be using perfume on your clothes, make sure its color is light so that it doesn’t stain your fabric. You can test this on a white piece of paper before spraying it on your clothes.

What’s the best Aerin perfume to buy?

Top Aerin perfume

Aerin Lilac Path Eau De Parfum

What you need to know: This is a flower-garden scent with notes of crisp greens and lilac.

What you’ll love: It’s light and airy enough to be worn outdoors without being too overwhelming. The jasmine and lilac scent notes are balanced out with little hints of aquatic tones, giving it a good fragrance blend that smells like summer.

What you should consider: If you’re looking for a fragrance with subtle floral tones, this might not be the perfume for you, as its tones are bold.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Top Aerin perfume for the money

Aerin Beauty Meditteranean Honeysuckle Eau De Parfum Travel Spray

What you need to know: This exciting fragrance features notes of honeysuckle, gardenia and grapefruit.

What you’ll love: This sweet fragrance combines fruity and floral scents. The perfume comes in a small vial that is convenient for when you’re on the go.

What you should consider: It may be considered pricey, considering its size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Worth checking out

Aerin Hibiscus Palm Eau De Parfum

What you need to know: This brilliant tropical fragrance captures scents of lotus flower with hibiscus palm wrapped in coconut milk.

What you’ll love: It’s bold and can be easily layered. Its heart notes consist of white blossoms, which make it fresh and exotic.

What you should consider: For some, it might be initially overpowering, but it fades away quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

