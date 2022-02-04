Which Prada perfume is best?

Whether you’re in the market for something to spritz on for special occasions or an inviting fragrance to wear to work, there’s a Prada perfume for you. Prada has built a reputation for being one of the world’s leading luxury brands, and their extensive offering of perfumes reflects this reputation in their quality, creativity and craftsmanship. However, finding the right one for your needs can be a challenge with so many different perfumes available. For those in need of a long-lasting perfume, the Prada Luna Rossa Black Eau de Parfum is a top choice feature a warm and spice profile with hints of musk.

What to know before you buy Prada perfume

What strength you want

When it comes to Prada perfume, you usually choose between an eau de toilette or an eau de parfum. You may also come across perfumes designated as “parfum.” These designations refer to the concentration of pure perfume oils the perfume contains. Eau de toilette contains 5% to 15% perfume oils while eau de parfum contains 15% to 20%. Parfum, on the other hand, contains 20% to 40% perfume oils. If you’re worried about your perfume smelling too strongly, stick with an eau de toilette and if you like a robust, intense fragrance, consider an eau de parfum or parfum.

Bottle size

When shopping for perfume, choosing the right bottle size is critical, especially if you’re on a tight budget. Although perfume becomes significantly cheaper with volume increases, it’s not always the best idea to get the largest bottle. If you regularly travel or don’t plan on using your new Prada perfume every day, opt for a smaller bottle that will run out before expiring. On the other hand, if you’re in the market for a new daily driver to wear consistently, purchasing the largest bottle can save you money in the long run.

Fragrance family

Take stock of your current fragrance family before purchasing new perfume. Identifying which family you naturally gravitate to, whether it be floral, earthy or spicy, will help you determine which perfume to get and how it will complement your current regiment.

What to look for in a quality Prada perfume

Bottle design

Prada is, at their core, for their cutting edge design, and you can expect high-quality Prada perfumes to come in an exquisite bottle. Whether it be clever branding or a unique shape, keep an eye out for pleasing bottle designs that you can display.

Long-lasting aroma

Thanks to the top-tier ingredients used in the manufacturing process, high-quality Prada perfume will last for hours after application. If you have the chance, try on a sample of the Prada perfume you want to purchase and see if you can still smell it seven to nine hours later.

How much you can expect to spend on Prada perfume

Prada is a renowned luxury brand, and its products aren’t cheap. Expect to spend around $50 for pocket-sized bottles, $80 for medium-sized bottles and upwards of $100 for full-sized bottles.

Prada perfume FAQ

Where should I store my new Prada perfume?

A. It’s best to keep your perfume in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. Exposure to sunlight and temperature variations can cause the liquid to lose its integrity and strength.

Where should I apply my new Prada perfume?

A. If you want your fragrance to last longer and smell stronger, apply it in naturally warm areas. Alternatively, applying it on exposed areas, like your wrist, will help maintain subtly.

What’s the best Prada perfume to buy?

Top Prada perfume

Prada Luna Rossa Black Eau de Parfum

What you need to know: Featuring a warm and spicy profile with hints of musk, this long-lasting perfume is ideal for anyone looking to leave a long-lasting impression.

What you’ll love: Although this scent is spicy, the distinct notes of citrus, bergamot and musk shine through in their own right, making this a decidedly sophisticated fragrance. One of the best aspects of Luna Rossa Black is the fact that there is a noticeable difference in the smell depending on where it is applied. If you want it to last longer and smell more intense, apply it somewhere naturally warm.

What you should consider: Some wearers report that this perfume is a bit too strong for daytime or everyday wear, especially in an office setting.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Top Prada perfume for the money

Prada Candy Florale Eau de Toilette

What you need to know: Reminiscent of fresh flowers and the summer breeze, this scent is ideal of the warmer months and daytime wear.

What you’ll love: This floral version delivers a balanced and refreshing scent based on the original Candy scent. Although it’s sweet, it’s not overpowering in the slightest. Plus, as an off-shoot of the original Candy scent, this fragrance is easily layered with other Prada perfumes from the same line. With notes of limoncello, peony blossom and caramel, this perfume is as warm as it is sweet.

What you should consider: Some wearers reported that this perfume didn’t last as long as they would have liked.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Ulta Beauty and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Prada Luna Rossa Eau de Toilette

What you need to know: One of Prada’s best sellers, Luna Rossa is a classic, smooth scent that anyone can wear for any occasion.

What you’ll love: This complex scent has notes of orange essence, lavender absolue, clary sage, spearmint, ambrosia and ambrette absolue. This fragrance is evocative of a calm day at the beach and is sure to leave a positive impression on the wearer and anyone around them.

What you should consider: Some wearers feel that this fragrance has too many different notes, and doesn’t have a cohesive profile overall.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty, Sephora, Kohl’s and Amazon

