Help your perfume last longer in summer by applying some to your clothing and hair. Scents can cling to natural fibers for a surprisingly long time.

Find the perfect summer perfume

No matter the season, many of us want a signature scent that keeps us smelling great all day. But the rich, musky fragrances you love for fall and winter can be a little too heavy for warmer weather. You want to switch things up in summer with a light, airy perfume that helps you feel refreshed even in the heat.

Whether you prefer fresh florals, bright citrus notes, cool ocean-inspired scents or sparkling green fragrances, there’s an almost endless array of summer-worthy perfumes. While plenty of designer fragrances fit the bill, you don’t have to break the bank to find a signature warm-weather scent because there’s a great summer perfume for every budget.

Are you looking for a light, cool scent to add to your fragrance wardrobe? Check out our list of the best summer perfumes to keep you smelling great no matter how warm it gets.

Best summer perfumes 2021

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum

With its fresh modern take on a classic floral scent, this perfume is the ideal summer perfume for those who want to stand out. It features French lavender and Moroccan orange blossom that combine for a unique floral scent. It also contains musky bottom notes that give it a warm vibe that’s perfect for summer nights.

Sold by Amazon, Macy’s, Sephora and Ulta

Versace Dylan Turquoise Pour Femme Eau de Toilette

This perfume isn’t just noteworthy for its striking gold and turquoise bottle inspired by Greek mythology. Its vibrant floral fragrance captures the essence of warm summer sunshine with a light but sensual scent. It features lemon, mandarin and guava notes for brightness and jasmine and freesia for floral freshness. It also has cedarwood base notes to help add complexity.

Sold by Macy’s, Sephora and Ulta

Maison Margiela ‘REPLICA’ Bubble Bath Eau de Toilette

For anyone who enjoys light, fresh fragrances, this soap-inspired perfume may be the perfect summer fragrance. It evokes memories of a relaxing bubble bath, so you’ll feel cool all summer long. With top notes of coconut, heart notes of jasmine and tuberose and base notes of cedarwood and oakmoss, it offers a subtle but surprisingly complex fragrance.

Sold by Sephora and Space NK

Tory Burch Eau de Parfum

This perfume is the first fragrance designer Tory Burch introduced, but it’s still a classic for summer. It has a fruity floral scent with notes of pink peony, tuberose, mandarin and grapefruit that are light and refreshing. It also offers a base of earthy vetiver for a more dynamic scent overall.

Sold by Amazon, Macy’s, Sephora and Ulta

Tom Ford Soleil Brûlant Eau de Parfum

If you want a spicier scent for summer, this perfume delivers a richer, sunkissed fragrance that’s still light enough for summer. It has notes of orange flower, amber and black honey accord, giving it plenty of warmth. With its metallic gold finish and sleek shape, the bottle is also striking, so it’ll look great sitting out on your dresser or vanity.

Sold by Saks Fifth Avenue and Sephora

Chanel Chance Eau Fraîche Eau de Toilette

Chanel fragrances are never disappointing, and this fresh, bright scent can keep you smelling great through the hottest summer days. It features zesty citrus notes, soft floral hints of jasmine and a warm base of teakwood for a truly balanced perfume.

Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Ulta

Dior J’adore Eau de Parfum Infinissime

This sexy floral perfume is an excellent option for summer wear, especially date night. With its combination of bergamot, blood orange, rose, jasmine, ylang-ylang, tuberose and sandalwood notes, it’s a deep, sexy fragrance that isn’t too overpowering in warmer weather. You only need one spray for a scent that lasts all day, too.

Sold by Macy’s, Sephora and Ulta

Burberry Her Blossom Eau de Toilette

If you’re looking for a bold, refreshing scent, this bright floral perfume is worthy of consideration. It offers top notes of mandarin and pink peppercorn and middle notes of plum blossom and peony. The base notes of musk and sandalwood add warmth and keep it from being too sweet, too.

Sold by Macy’s, Sephora and Ulta

Revlon Reign On Eau de Toilette

This sparkling fruit floral scent is the perfect summer fragrance for anyone on a budget. Coming in at under $25, it features notes of lemon, bamboo leaves, jasmine, water lily and butterfly flower. It also offers richer musk and wood notes to add depth and earthiness.

Sold by Amazon

Gucci Bloom Gocce di Fiori Eau de Toilette

A classic floral scent, this perfume practically screams sunshine and warm weather. It offers jasmine and tuberose notes that make you feel like you’re strolling a garden. It has some powdery notes, too, but still smells surprisingly fresh and youthful.

Sold by Macy’s, Saks Fifth Avenue and Sephora

Valentino Donna Born in Roma Yellow Dream Eau de Parfum

You might be drawn to this perfume because of its luxurious bottle with rock-stud detailing, but you’ll stay for the bright, fresh floral fragrance. Its top notes of lemon and bergamot give off a lively vibe, while the rose, peony and clean accord middle notes provide plenty of softness. The base notes of vanilla, cedarwood and white musk provide depth and warmth and help the scent linger all day.

Sold by Macy’s, Saks Fifth Avenue, Sephora and Ulta

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Nectar Eau de Parfum

With its blend of warm florals, this perfume is an ideal fragrance for summer nights. It offers notes of blackcurrant, bergamot, jasmine and orange flower for freshness and brightness. The base notes of patchouli oil and vanilla give it plenty of complexity, though, making it a more intense summer scent that wears for a surprisingly long time on the skin.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Juicy Couture OUI Splash Eau de Parfum

If you’re looking for a more youthful summer perfume, this fruity, floral scent is an excellent option. It features top notes of lemon sorbet, pineapple and apple and middle notes of magnolia, jasmine and orange flower, so it’s incredibly light and fresh. The base notes of cedarwood and white moss add warmth, which keeps it from being too sweet.

Sold by Macy’s and Ulta

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia

A truly light, summery fragrance, this perfume gives off serious romantic vibes, making it perfect for date night. It features top notes of red berries and pear and middle notes of gardenia and frangipani flower to create a fresh floral scent. There’s also some sweetness and warmth from the brown sugar and patchouli base notes, which give it an extremely balanced fragrance overall.

Sold by Sephora

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.