Which Buxom lip plumper is best?

Many people desire to have fuller-looking lips but don’t want to pursue this dream through costly and painful injections. Thankfully, there’s another option: lip plumpers. Lip plumpers utilize special ingredients to cause a small, controllable reaction in your lips that leads to painless swelling. You won’t see the same size results as injections, either.

The Buxom brand offers a huge variety of lip plumping products, but one of their best is the Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish. This product plumps, colors and moisturizes all at once.

What to know before you buy a Buxom lip plumper

Instant vs. treatment lip plumpers

Lip plumpers may be designed to instantly (though temporarily) plump the lips or gradually but more permanently plump them.

Instant: For those who desire only a temporary added fullness to their lips, an instant lip plumper is suitable. Instant plumpers cause a reaction in your lips which leads to an increase in blood flow that causes the extra fullness. This reaction is capable of causing discomfort and irritation or in stronger cases, pain.

For those who desire only a temporary added fullness to their lips, an instant lip plumper is suitable. Instant plumpers cause a reaction in your lips which leads to an increase in blood flow that causes the extra fullness. This reaction is capable of causing discomfort and irritation or in stronger cases, pain. Treatment: Treatment lip plumpers take a long time to take effect, but the results are equally long-lasting and cause significantly less discomfort. They also lead to a different-looking result. Treatment lip plumpers exfoliate and moisturize in addition to boosting collagen production, leading to less wrinkles and more softness along with plumpness.

Type

Lip plumpers come in one of three types: serum, stick or gel.

Serum: Serum lip plumpers are generally only used in instant lip plumpers. They can come translucent or tinted and usually add a touch of shine to your lips as well.

Serum lip plumpers are generally only used in instant lip plumpers. They can come translucent or tinted and usually add a touch of shine to your lips as well. Stick: Balm plumpers can be either instant or treatment. They can be balms, lipsticks and other similar makeup that use a twist tube for application.

Balm plumpers can be either instant or treatment. They can be balms, lipsticks and other similar makeup that use a twist tube for application. Gel: Gel plumpers can be used for instant or treatment as well. They come in pots or tubes and need to be applied with a finger, making them one of the most troublesome to use.

What to look for in a quality Buxom lip plumper

Ingredients

Lip plumpers can utilize a daunting array of ingredients depending on the product. Some ingredients trigger the reaction that leads to plumpness, while others moisturize or exfoliate.

Appearance

Many lip plumpers are translucent by design, as they’re most frequently added as an extra touch to your look rather than being the main look. Others come in as many colors, shades and tints as other makeup so you don’t have to apply more than one product.

How much you can expect to spend on a Buxom lip plumper

Buxom lip plumping products can cost anywhere from $10-$30. Most products cost right around the $20 mark. Buxom products cheaper than $15 are usually sample kits.

Buxom lip plumper FAQ

How long does it take for an instant lip plumper to take effect, and how long will the effects last?

A. This depends on the specific type of Buxom lip plumper you use and how naturally sensitive the skin of your lips is. An average lip plumper will usually take effect within a minute and last for roughly three hours. If you have sensitive skin around the mouth and lips, this could take effect sooner, last longer and be more intense as it reacts more strongly to the reactive ingredients.

How long does a treatment lip plumper need to be administered before I see results?

A. This depends on the specific treatment lip plumper you use, how regularly you apply the treatment and how sensitive your lips are. Most treatment lip plumpers will take at least a month to see results, with many needing as long as two months. Using your treatment lip plumper daily and having sensitive lips can skew the time closer to 1 month. Some treatment lip plumpers can be used twice daily for fastest results, but make sure the plumper you have is safe to be applied twice before doing so, as it could otherwise cause damage to the lips.

What’s the best Buxom lip plumper to buy?

Top Buxom lip plumper

Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish

What you need to know: This Buxom lip plumper and polish provides a splash of color and dash of plumping at the same time.

What you’ll love: This Buxom lip plumper is available in three finishes and 20 colors for a staggering variety of options. A mix of ingredients including peptides for plumping and vitamins A and E for moisturizing add to the multifaceted appeal.

What you should consider: This Buxom lip plumper doesn’t last as long once applied as some would like and has a smell some may find unpleasant.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s, Sephora and Ulta

Top Buxom lip plumper for the money

Buxom Dolly Reigns Supreme Mini Plumping Gloss and Lipstick Set

What you need to know: This Dolly Parton partnered mini-sample set is a fun introduction to anyone considering a future with lip plumpers.

What you’ll love: This Buxom mini-set includes a plumping lip gloss with plenty of shine and a plumping lipstick for a subtler, creamy look. The included colors are neutral enough to work with the majority of skin tones. Both products last for many hours after application.

What you should consider: There are no alternate color set options for this sample set. The amount of makeup received is too small to purchase as anything other than a sample.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Buxom Plump Shot Collagen-Infused Lip Serum

What you need to know: This translucent Buxom lip plumping serum is the perfect addition to your already-applied lip color for that extra bit of plumpness.

What you’ll love: This Buxom lip plumping serum is entirely vegan and uses tri-peptides and hyaluronic acid instead of mineral oil or parabens. The serum is light enough to be added to any look without making your lips feel heavy or thick.

What you should consider: Some consumers disliked the scent of this lip plumping serum. Others had a negative allergic reaction — make sure to test for a reaction before fully applying.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s, Sephora and Ulta

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.